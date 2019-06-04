Made in Bethpage: How Grumman built the lunar module
Buzz has reached the bottom rung of the ladder and is about the jump down to the footpad. As he said at the moment Neil took this picture, "OK. I'm going to leave that one foot up there and both hands down to about the fourth rung up." The thermal shroud protecting the U.S. flag that Neil and Buzz deploy during the EVA can be seen on the underside of the lefthand ladder rail. See, also, NASA photo S69-38755. which shows the flag on a LM mockup in Houston. Ulli Lotzmann has provided a detail which shows the valve cluster on the right, front corner of the bottom of Buzz's PLSS. Photo Credit: NASA