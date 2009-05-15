Making a difference, case by case

Amanda Bowcock, a Suffolk Child Protective Services caseworker, held Cecilia's fidgeting 3-year-old daughter in her lap and listened as the Central Islip mother worried out loud.

"He's acting in a way I've never seen before," Cecilia said.

The mother shook her head. "I just feel sometimes . . . " She scratched the kitchen table, searching for the word. "Overwhelmed."

Just a month before, Cecilia was accused of neglect because her 13-year-old son, Sean, wasn't showing up for class.

Now, there was good news: The boy was back in school. But he also was under pressure to join a gang, and the family had missed a court-ordered therapy session. He was staying out late and acting withdrawn.

Bowcock set Cecilia's daughter down and asked for the phone. She had set a goal that day to get this family back in counseling.

"Let's make another appointment," Bowcock said. "I'll drive you in. When's a good time for you?"

It's Bowcock's job to monitor about two dozen families like Cecilia's, visiting their homes to see that the children are safe, the parents comply with court orders and, ultimately, the family stays together.

These days, her job may be more difficult than ever before.

Child abuse and neglect cases have hit record levels on Long Island and statewide because of a sputtering economy and a new law requiring more people to report abuse that took effect last year. Bowcock's caseload of 23 or 24 families is now about double what the Child Welfare League of America and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services recommends.

Meanwhile, front-line caseworkers are under more scrutiny than ever because of high-profile child deaths such as Nixzmary Brown, a 7-year-old killed by her parents in Brooklyn in 2006 and the three children killed in 2008 by their New Cassel mother, Leatrice Brewer.

This month, the New York State Office of Children & Family Services launched a public effort to recruit more workers and reduce high turnover rates among caseworkers. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the turnover rate is about 10 percent, 10 times the national average for government employees.

The Suffolk Department of Social Services allowed Newsday to follow Bowcock for a day as she visited families.

Dealing with setbacks

Bowcock pulled her maroon Ford Mustang into the driveway of a rundown Colonial in Ronkonkoma and stepped into the yard.

This family was back in dire straits.

Several months ago, Child Protective Services removed the mother's three children after they found she had smoked crack-cocaine and drank alcohol in front of them at home.

After a month of inpatient drug rehab, the 39-year-old mother regained custody of her two boys, ages 17 and 11, while relinquishing the care of her 6-year-old daughter to the girl's father.

Everything seemed to be going well -- the boys appeared well-fed and clothed and were attending school while the mother was getting good marks in outpatient therapy.

Then one day, the mother failed a drug test.

"She had a setback," Bowcock said. "She could potentially have her children removed."

Removing children -- the most dramatic exercise of the child welfare system's power -- is a last resort, says Dennis Nowak, a spokesman for the Suffolk Department of Social Services and a former CPS caseworker. The children must be at "imminent risk" of harm, a high standard. Fewer than 500 children were removed in 2008 in Suffolk, 352 in Nassau, to be placed into foster care, with relatives or into group homes.

Some critics -- most notably Richard Wexler of the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform in Alexandria, Va. -- have called the removal rate on Long Island unreasonably high.

In three years on the job, Bowcock says, she has participated in four or five removals.

In the Ronkonkoma case, Bowcock, her supervisors and a Family Court judge already had decided removal was too harsh. The relapse occurred outside the home and not in front of the children, Bowcock said, so the family was not at "imminent risk."

But the future depended on her progress in rehab.

Bowcock decided to stay vigilant. She was required to visit twice a month; this family would be seen twice a week.

A warm greeting

The mother was waiting for Bowcock in the doorway, a big smile on her face."I had a good day yesterday!" she tells Bowcock inside at the dinner table. "I got a good report from rehab. Wow, the judge was happy with me."She had dodged a bullet, but other problems loomed.

The father of her 11-year-old was calling CPS weekly to say she was smoking marijuana in front of the children. Her teenage son wryly told Bowcock the allegations were untrue. "Everyone knows Mom's drug of choice is crack," he said.

When Bowcock asked if she needed anything, the mother said, "Bus tokens." She paused and looked at her hands.

"And some food."

"You need food?"

"Yeah."

"I'll bring some next time."

Pursuing her passion

Articulate and extroverted, Bowcock is like many of her fellow Suffolk caseworkers -- she had planned to do something else with her life. For her, that dream was to work with children in a school setting.

Despite a master's degree in counseling, the Coram native had trouble finding permanent work in Long Island's competitive education field. She spent a few years working for an agency that supplied counselors to local schools, but it seemed like a dead end.

Three years ago, approaching 30 and looking for stability, Bowcock and a friend decided to apply to the Suffolk Department of Social Services, which was on a child welfare hiring spree. Since Bowcock came on board in 2006, Child Protective Services' staff of caseworkers and supervisors has increased about 15 percent to a force 200 strong.

Bowcock is a preventive services worker. She comes into a family's life after a CPS investigator has found sufficient evidence to say abuse or neglect has occurred. It's her job to analyze a family's problems and match it with nonprofit social services -- therapy, financial planning, parenting classes.

"We call it a caseworker, but really you're a social worker," Bowcock says.About eight weeks of training didn't prepare her for everything she'd experience in the field. She's been chased out of front yards by dogs, had doors slammed in her face and seen "a lot of devastation and dysfunction."

"There's a lot of people who start this job and find out it's not for them, and they leave," she says.

The pay is not much but sufficient, she says -- about $36,000 to start, increasing to $52,000 now. She has health benefits and a pension.

The job allows Bowcock to pursue what she calls her passion: working with troubled children in "play therapy," which uses the curative powers inherent in play and helps children express what is troubling them. She works for a play therapy firm six nights a week. She takes Sunday off.

The stress is a daily concern.

Bowcock sees a therapist once a week, partly to talk about work. She writes poetry -- nothing she wants to publish, but it's her "outlet." She's up at 5:30 a.m. most days to hit the gym and run for five miles.

"I like being able to help families," Bowcock says, but she adds she's learned "to bring yourself back to the point that this is not about you. It's about this family and whether they are ready to change."

In other words, she can't help everyone.

On their level

"Hey I heard you haven't been listening to your mother. What's up with that?"Bowcock was crouched on her haunches, leaning against the wall in Cecilia's son Sean's bedroom. Nearly 5-10 in heels, she towers over children, so she often does interviews in a crouch or on her knees -- at their level.

Sean, whose name has been changed for this story, sat on his bed, looking at his lap.

"I don't know," he answered softly.

Bowcock knew him as a quiet kid but one who had opened up about life in his sometimes violent Central Islip neighborhood where the sound of gunshots is not unknown.

Child welfare workers had been in and out of Sean's life and his little sister's for many years, though they had never been removed from the care of their mother, Cecilia, 47, who also has two adult daughters with a different father.

The problems, Bowcock says, date back to when Sean was an infant. His twin brother died of sudden infant death syndrome, and Cecilia has not been the same since.

"She hasn't really grieved for the loss of that child yet," Bowcock says. "It's like she's overcompensating because she feels guilty."

Cecilia has been diagnosed as having bipolar disorder and receives Social Security disability payments. She baby-sits and translates documents for Hispanic immigrants on the side.

Cecilia wanted to instruct her son at home but apparently did not alert the school district. Sean's absences led to a complaint to CPS. An investigator determined there was educational neglect, and the case was turned over to Bowcock.

It was important to get Sean and Cecilia back into individual counseling, Bowcock said, and not just because a judge had ordered it.

Back in Sean's room, the boy told Bowcock he wanted to stick with the therapist in Bay Shore, even though his office was difficult to get to by bus from the family's home in Central Islip.

"I like him, and I like the area he's in because my mom lets me go to the skate shop that's around there," Sean said.

Bowcock checked with Cecilia, who had missed the last therapy session because of transportation issues.

Cecilia teased her son about the therapist. "You just like him because he doesn't make you do anything."

Sean just smiled.

Bowcock got up to leave. A fragile agreement had been reached: Bowcock would drive Cecilia to her next therapy session in Brentwood, while Sean would return to counseling in Bay Shore.

The open question was whether it would work.

Cecilia and her children waved goodbye to Bowcock, who turned and smiled.

"I'll see you again soon."