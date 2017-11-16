ROOSEVELT FIELD

630 Old Country Rd.

Garden City

516-742-8001

simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field

Open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. on Black Friday; reopening 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday; department store and restaurant hours may vary.

Get ready for the six-shopping-bag hold (that’s three in each hand, but who’s counting), because the holiday shopping season is upon us.

At Roosevelt Field they’re starting things off by giving shoppers a chance to take a tag off the Salvation Army Angel Tree and fulfill a child’s wish for the holidays. The giving program starts on Black Friday and runs through Christmas Eve.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If you’re organized, download the Simon App for retailer specials and when you’ll get the best deals.

Now that you’re prepared, head to the mall, where the slogan is “Giving is Contagious.” Shoppers might be pleasantly surprised as they’re randomly approached by mall workers giving out complimentary treats, along with gift cards, snacks and event tickets through Christmas Eve.

Have you been naughty or nice? Let Santa decide: he’ll be taking list requests on the main level, north court near Dick’s Sporting Goods through Christmas Eve. If you’re in a rush — and who isn’t? — avoid the holiday lines with Santa by Appointment and make a reservation online at simonsanta.com, where a $10 deposit can be used toward a photo package. How about adding another picture of Fido or Heidi to your holiday album? Spruce up your pets, everyone is welcome, and have his or her picture taken with the man in red, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 and 10; photo fees apply.

To add a special touch to your gifts, the Kiwanis Club of Merrick will be on deck for a charity gift wrap near Macy’s and Zara, from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 7-23 and noon to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Members of the Simon Insider loyalty program can earn automatic cash-back rewards and exclusive benefits, including access to reserved parking spaces. Sign up at simoninsider.com. Speaking of parking, unless you’re walking in, you’ll obviously need somewhere to park the sleigh. Electronic prompters make it easy to find available spots.

WALT WHITMAN SHOPS

160 Walt Whitman Rd.

Huntington Station

631-271-1741

walt-whitman-shops

Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday. Check the website for mall hours during the holidays.

Start the holidays off by making a child’s dream come true as part of the Make-A-Wish Angel campaign. From Dec. 9-18, shoppers are invited to fulfill a child’s wish for the holidays by donating a gift. For children with special needs, a Caring Santa comes to the shops in a sensory-friendly environment from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3; preregister at simon.com/caringsanta.

Pets are invited to take photos with Santa. Guests are asked to use the entrance between Brio and Brooks Brothers from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 or head to the Center Court near Saks Fifth Avenue for a visit with Santa and take traditional photos through Dec. 24. Hours vary, so check the website for dates and times.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights during the family-friendly Hands-on Hanukkah event that features crafts and music.

When your shopping is done, there’s a gift-wrapping station available near Abercrombie & Fitch — a donation benefits local charities.

SMITH HAVEN MALL

313 Smith Haven Mall

Lake Grove

631-724-1433

smith-haven-mall

Open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to 1 a.m. on Black Friday; reopening 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday; department store and restaurant hours may vary. Check the website for holiday mall hours through Dec. 24.

Rise and shine early and plan to head to the Food Court, where you’ll also find crafts, activities and strolling entertainment from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Meet Santa at Center Court for photos during mall hours through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. If time is short, make a reservation at simonsanta.com. For children with special needs, Caring Santa is also coming to Smith Haven Mall. He’ll be waiting at the Center Court from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Reserve a spot for a private photo opportunity at simon.com/caringsanta.

A family-friendly Hands on Hanukkah celebration takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, with crafts, face-painting, cooking, decorating, raffles and live music.

Bring your pets to pose with Mr. Claus from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at the Center Court.

TANGER OUTLETS AT THE ARCHES

152 The Arches Circle

Deer Park

631-667-0600

tangeroutlets.com/deerpark

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Holiday hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Shoppers should prepare themselves for the Moonlight Madness and after-Thanksgiving sales that promise holiday specials and discounts. Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, and stay open all night through 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. After-Thanksgiving deals start 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, and continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. You’ll find exclusive deals and special offers on tangeroutlet.com.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 1 month to 14 years old through Dec. 17, and as a gift for the donation, you’ll receive a $10 Tanger gift card (while supplies last) and a free Tanger Outlet coupon book. Drop the goodies off in Shopper Services, located across from Neiman Marcus Last Call.

Hometown heroes and military personnel who show their badges or current military identification at Shopper Services are eligible for a free Tanger coupon book every time they visit the outlet.

When the shopping is done, go ice skating, weather permitting, at the center of the outlet on the outdoor rink through March 4, 2018. Admission is $10 and skate rentals are $4. Children younger than 5 skate free, and skate rental is also free when you show your TangerClub ID. For information, contact the Ice Rink at 631-940-9750.

TANGER OUTLETS

200 Tanger Mall Dr.

Riverhead

631-369-2732

tangeroutlet.com/riverhead

Open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Holiday hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Moonlight Madness and after-Thanksgiving sales run 6 p.m. Thanksgiving through 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. Log on to tangeroutlet.com/riverhead for special offers.

AMERICANA MANHASSET

Northern Boulevard and Searingtown Road

Manhasset

516-627-2277; 800-818-6267

americanamanhasset.com

Extended holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday from Dec. 4 to 13; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Dec. 14 to 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

There are a few more luxe fashion brand stores listed on the Americana Manhasset directory to explore this year, including James Perse and Roberto Cavalli, and the soon to open J. Mendel and Philipp Plein. Be sure to stop by the newly renovated Alice + Olivia and Theory stores.

More than 70 stores are participating in Champions for Charity, Americana Manhasset’s annual four-day shopping benefit. To participate, just register for a complimentary Champion number to present when making a purchase, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 25 percent of the full-price, pretax purchase goes to a participating charity of your choosing. There are 130 organizations to select from. Register at championsforcharity.org. Special store events are held during the benefit. Personal appearances by designers Stacey Bendet at Alice + Olivia for a pre-event meet-and-greet from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 29, and Anne Fontaine at her boutique on Nov. 30. Adding to the festivities will be a variety of food trucks offering complimentary refreshments.

Need help finding a gift or picking out that special outfit? Personal shoppers are available to assist either on-site or from home; call 800-818-6767.

BROADWAY MALL

358 N. Broadway Mall

Hicksville

516-939-0679

atbroadwaycommons.com

Open 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Getting great deals is not the only thing worth getting up early for on Black Friday. When you show your combined receipts of $150 or more in Broadway Mall store purchases, you can spin the prize wheel to win one of many gifts. Or go to the mall’s “JOY” sign and pose as the missing “Y.” Take a picture of yourself and share it. If you get 50 or more likes on #Broadwaycommonsjoy, you will be entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card to the store of your choice.

Keep up with the latest promotions and deals on the website or by texting questions to the mobile concierge program, Answers On The Spot, at 516-218-6620.

New to the mall this year are Carter’s/Osh Kosh B’gosh, the infants and children’s clothing store, and Francesca’s, a women’s clothing and accessories boutique. The renovated food court now features Shah’s Halal, Waffle Cabin, Starbucks and Burger Village.

Santa is in town and he’s waiting for visitors in the IKEA Rotunda through Dec. 24. There is also a Fast Pass available (must reserve) to jump to the front of the line. Go to atbroadwaycommons.com for hours and details. Paws and Claus (domestic pets only) photo ops with Santa runs 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 19.

Make sure to stop by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree between Dec. 1 and 24 to donate and help bring joy to a local child in need. Tags on the branches contain the name of a local child, his or her age and what each wishes for the holiday. Purchase the present and drop it off at Guest Services for distribution.

WESTFIELD SOUTH SHORE MALL

1701 Sunrise Hwy.

Bay Shore

631-665-8600

westfield.com/southshore

Open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Get ready to go bargain hunting at several new stores this season. HomeGoods, Dick’s Sporting Goods and American Dog Club, a pet and pet supply store, were added to the mall’s roster this year, and Boost Mobile and Optimum stores are expected to open in December.

You’ll find a store directory plus special events, services and other helpful information at the Westfield App, for both Android and iPhone, or on the website. If you still have questions, take advantage of the mobile concierge Answers on the Spot. Text your questions to 631-446-2999 and get a speedy reply as you shop.

Greet Santa in the Lord & Taylor Court. He is available for photo ops through Christmas Eve (except on Thanksgiving Day). Visitors can skip the line by making a Fast Pass reservation and preordering photo packages through the website. Bring your pet for a photo on Santa Paws nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14. Photo sessions are limited to cats and dogs, and they must be either leashed or in carriers.

The mall, along with Autism Speaks and photo provider Cherry Hill, is hosting a sensory-friendly Santa session for families with special-needs members, by appointment only, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 3.

WESTFIELD SUNRISE MALL

1 Sunrise Mall

Massapequa

516-795-3550

westfield.com/sunrise

Open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Deals, events, special services, a store directory plus ideas for the perfect gift, are at your fingertips on the Westfield App, for both Android and iPhone, and the mall’s website. For any other questions, there’s the mobile concierge Answers on the Spot. Text your questions to 516-367-0099 and get a reply in minutes.

There are new stores in which to shop, including HomeGoods, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Francesca’s; plus the expanded H&M store now has a children’s department. If you’re hungry, Bar Louie and Charley’s Philly Steaks are the latest eateries to open.

Santa will be in the Macy’s Court and available for photos (except on Thanksgiving Day). If you want to skip the line, reserve a Fast Pass and pre-order photo packages through the website. There is also a sensory-friendly Santa program, hosted along with Autism Speaks and photo provider Cherry Hill, for families with special-needs members. These sessions, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, are by appointment only on the website.