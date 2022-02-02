TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Split decision on when winter will end from Long Island's groundhogs

On Wednesday, Malverne Mel saw his shadow and forecast six more weeks of winter. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
As if the foot of snow that fell last weekend wasn't a clue, one of Long Island's chief furry prognosticators has issued his dreary forecast: six more weeks of winter.

During the village's annual Groundhog Day ceremony on Wednesday, Malverne Mel, seemingly in a festive mood, saw his shadow at Crossroads Farm, signaling that an early spring is not in the forecast for Long Island.

But with the nation divided by everything from politics to the economy, why not the weather as well?

Mel's counterpart to the east, Holtsville Hal, failed to see his shadow during a virtual ceremony Wednesday morning, suggesting warmer weather could soon be on the way.

With Mel safely contained in a crate, away from his audience, the mayor of Malverne issued Mel's 27th proclamation.

"When looking for his shadow it could surely be seen," Mayor Keith Corbett declared to a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd. " … Six more weeks of winter."

Corbett said Mel was correct 78% of the time, a better rate than Staten Island Chuck, Punxsutawney Phil and Long Island's other groundhog meteorologist Holtsville Hal

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, as he emerged from his burrow at Gobbler's Knob on Wednesday.

And Staten Island Chuck expects an early spring, according to Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon, who presided over a ceremony that was livestreamed from Chuck’s home at the Staten Island Zoo.

The annual events have their origin in a German legend that says if a groundhog casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

With AP

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

