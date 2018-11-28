TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Man dies in Massapequa house fire, authorities say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A man died in a Massapequa home fire Tuesday night, but two others got out, authorities said early Wednesday.

Details on the victim were not released as Nassau police arson detectives and county fire marshal's investigators began gathering information at the Martin Street residence. Nassau police said the blaze started about 9:45 p.m.

Flames damaged the garage and house before firefighters from two departments put it out, said James Hickman, head of fire investigations at the fire marshal’s office. 

The cause of the fire and where it started were under investigation early Wednesday.

Latest Long Island News

A 9/11 responder speaks about the loss of Firefighter seeks Ground Zero record, 9/11 benefits
An NYPD officer stands by the tree at NYPD to use drones for tree lighting ceremony
President Donald Trump at a rally in Biloxi, 1600: In blustery interview, a Fed-up Trump spills his gut
Frank Antetomaso, left, and Salvatore Cecere. Corruption case ends with conviction and acquittal
Yankee manager Aaron Boone joins students from Mount Yankees' Boone hands-on with school experiments
Project developers Scott Rechler, chairman and CEO of Nassau Hub developers pitch 'new suburbia' for site