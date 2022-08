Man hit crossing Hempstead Tpke. in East Meadow

A Levittown man trying to cross Hempstead Turnpike Wednesday night in East Meadow was hospitalized after a car hit him, police said.

Nassau County police said the man, 48, whose identity was not released, was struck at 10:30 p.m. at Bellmore Road by a 2005 Dodge driven east by Alfred Weinberg, 74, of Farmingdale. Neither Weinberg nor a passenger was injured, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized in Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed.