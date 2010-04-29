Man wounded in Uniondale drive-by shooting

A Uniondale man was hospitalized after he suffered a shotgun blast in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in Uniondale, police said.

Nassau County police said the victim was shot once in the upper torso. They described the wounds as not life-threatening and said he was treated for a shoulder wound at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. on Decatur Street, police said.

Police said the victim told officers he was shot once by "an unknown person" with a shotgun fired from the passenger side of a moving vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers can be anonymous.