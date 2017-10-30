Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s Bridgehampton property would be subject to forfeiture upon conviction, under terms of an indictment unsealed Monday charging him with conspiracy against the United States.

Manafort spent millions on maintaining the Jobs Lane house and property, according to the indictment.

Expenses include $5.4 million paid to a Hamptons home improvement company and more than $820,000 paid to two Hamptons landscapers between 2008 and 2014, according to the document.

The property includes a front yard moat around a small island with plantings and a footbridge. Statues of giraffes and a jungle cat dot the lawn. The house is partially hidden behind the area’s signature high hedges and includes a pool, guest house and tennis court, which was flooded from the overnight storm Sunday.

Manafort, 68, turned himself in to federal authorities Monday morning.

He was charged with 12 counts in the 31-page indictment, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal, making false and misleading statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Authorities also were to seize his properties in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Arlington, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C.

Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates are the first to be charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Mueller was appointed in May to take over the Russia-related probe begun by then-FBI Director James Comey after President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey.

They worked as unregistered agents for the Ukrainian government and the pro-Russia Party of Regions, among other groups, and hid the money from U.S. authorities in part using offshore bank accounts, including those in Cyrus and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the indictment.

More than $75 million allegedly flowed through the offshore accounts, and Manafort is accused of laundering more than $18 million.

Manafort wired funds from his offshore accounts in part to make payments to an unidentified home improvement company in the Hamptons and two unidentified landscapers also located in the Hamptons, Mueller’s office alleges.