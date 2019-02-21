This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

A one-time manager in Harendra Singh’s now-defunct restaurant empire testified Thursday in federal court that in 2011 he saw a payroll official burst into tears when she couldn’t pay employees, but told him the wife of Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano was getting a check every week.

Witness Michael Landesberg said that was his first inkling that Linda Mangano had any role at Singh Hospitality Group.

“She was very upset. She said it wasn’t right,” Landesberg said of the payroll manager. “Linda Mangano was getting paid by the company, and staff were not getting their paychecks.”

The Manganos are standing trial in U.S. District Court in Central Islip for the second time on corruption charges after a separate proceeding ended in May in a mistrial.

Now in its fifth week, prosecutors are expected to rest their case in this trial against the Bethpage couple shortly.

The government claims Singh gave Edward Mangano bribes that included an alleged $450,000 “no-show” job for the former GOP leader’s wife in exchange for two county contracts and help influencing Oyster Bay officials to back $20 million in loans for the restaurateur.

Landesberg also testified during questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz that he would see Linda Mangano at various Singh restaurants, but she wasn’t working.

"She was usually eating," he said.

Landesberg is among former Singh employees and outside contractors to testify this week that they handled marketing and other tasks that Linda Mangano, 55, credited to herself when speaking to the FBI in 2015.

The charges against her include three counts of making false statements to federal officials. Her husband, who is 56, faces charges that include bribery, extortion and conspiracy.

Landesberg testified that he joined Singh’s business in 2010 and oversaw multiple restaurants within a year, including involvement every time Singh opened a new property or rebranded a restaurant that had failed.

The former Singh manager said he organized every food tasting, where kitchen staff would cook free food for family and friends to practice preparing menu offerings around the time a new venture opened to the public.

Prosecutors say Linda Mangano lied about handling Singh’s invite lists for tastings, one of the allegations against her in a grand jury's indictment.

Landesberg also said Linda Mangano wasn’t part of modifying menus at Besi Pizza, Fuego Picante or any other Singh restaurant. Another alleged lie that prosecutors say Linda Mangano told the FBI was that she had input on the menu at three Singh properties that included those two restaurants.

Landesberg also offered jurors an insider's look at the culinary perks that prosecutors say Singh used in part to bribe Edward Mangano.

Singh told staff not to charge the Manganos for their meals when they visited his restaurants, according to the prosecution witness, who said restaurant software had buttons that let staff designate certain meals as complimentary.

When the Mangano ate at the company's restaurants, staff used either the "H Comp" button, a reference to Singh's nickname, or the "VIP Comp" button, Landesberg said.

The former Singh employee also said he organized the production and delivery of food from HR Singletons, Singh's one-time flagship restaurant in Bethpage, to the county's Emergency Operations Center after superstorm Sandy hit in 2012.

He said a "small amount" of special food was part of the delivery that included dishes such as veal, filet mignon and shrimp for a group of about 10 to 15 people, a step above what the "masses" got.

Prosecutors have alleged Edward Mangano steered an emergency food contract worth more than $200,000 to Singh after the storm an an illegal kickback after accepting bribes that also included free meals, travel, home furnishings and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of the Manganos' sons.

During a cross-examination, Landesberg acknowledged that the fact that Linda Mangano got a steady check from Singh wasn't the reason restaurant staffers got paid late.

The witness also told Linda Mangano's lead attorney, John Carman, that Singh regularly told him to cut staff or hours in order to reduce the size of the company's payroll.

Landesberg testified that said the payroll manager was always distressed when payroll was late, which he called a normal occurrence at Singh Hospitality Group.

But the witness said the payroll manager didn't get upset about Singh buying a $152,0000 Maserati or purchasing several restaurants he couldn't afford to run.

Carman also got Landesberg to acknowledge that about half his pay from Singh came in cash.

The witness testified under nonprosecution agreement, whereby the government has agreed not to seek back taxes he owes or criminally charge him if he testifies truthfully at the trial.

The former Singh manager also told the defense attorney he had no role in 2010 in running Singh's former Queens restaurant, Water's Edge, and therefore didn't know Linda Mangano had worked on marketing projects with that restaurant's general manager.

Landesberg said he also didn't know Linda Mangano had work-related dealings with another of Singh's managers and an outside communications contractor at times.