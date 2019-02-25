Edward Mangano broke the public's trust as soon as he became Nassau County executive, trading power for profit by accepting bribes from a restaurateur and family friend who also used the Republican leader to get what he wanted for his business, a federal prosecutor told jurors Monday.

"For Ed Mangano, public service was self-service. From the moment he took office, he cashed in the power to benefit himself and his wife," Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile said in her closing argument at the federal corruption retrial of the former GOP official and his wife, Linda Mangano.

But when the FBI was closing in, the then-county executive compounded his crimes in 2015 by scheming with his spouse to try to cover up bribes that included her $450,000 "no-show" job with Singh, before she repeatedly lied to authorities about it, according to Mirabile.

"Ladies and gentlemen, guilty people lie. Guilty people lie to cover up their crimes. Ed Mangano and Linda Mangano were committed to covering up their crimes," the prosecutor added.

Closing arguments began Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Central Islip as the retrial entered its sixth week following testimony from more than three dozen prosecution witnesses.

The government has alleged Edward Mangano took bribes from restaurateur Harendra Singh that also included free meals and vacations to destinations including the Caribbean and Florida, wood flooring for the master bedroom of the Bethpage couple's home, two luxury chairs and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons on his 21st birthday.

Prosecutors say Edward Mangano reciprocated with official government action, using his political clout shortly after ascending to the helm of Nassau's government in January 2010 to sway Oyster Bay officials into agreeing to back what later amounted to $20 million in indirect business loans for Singh.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also says the GOP official exploited his power by steering two county contracts to Singh in 2012 that together were worth more than $400,000, one to supply bread and rolls to Nassau's jail, along with a no-bid contract to feed relief workers at a county emergency operations center after superstorm Sandy.

The Manganos maintain their innocence and insist the perks Singh provided were merely gifts from a longtime family friend.

But Mirable implored jurors to use common sense when considering why Singh put Linda Mangano on his company's payroll in April 2010.

"You don't get a $100,000-a-year no-show job for nothing," the prosecutor said.

Mirabile then broke down details of each of the three alleged schemes for jurors, asking them to pay attention to the prosecution's theory of the chronology of when Edward Mangano took government action in connection with when Singh paid him an alleged bribe.

"They both had something the other needed," Mirabile said, adding that Edward Mangano and Singh "both used each other."

The Oyster Bay loan scheme began right after Edward Mangano's election, when he was looking to fill a salary gap after taking a pay cut from private legal practice to become county executive and Singh's restaurant empire needed an infusion of financing, the prosecution said.

"So the bribes started flowing in and the corruption begins," Mirabile said.

The defense has portrayed Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, as a liar who will say anything to avoid a long prison sentence for his crimes of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Edward Mangano's attorneys contend Singh only landed the bread and rolls contract after the county legislature's presiding officer stressed that contracts should go to local vendors.

The defense also says other Nassau County employees who had relationships with Singh steered the post-Sandy contract to him.

In addition, Edward Mangano's attorneys claim their client didn't have the necessary political capital to influence Oyster Bay officials into backing loans for Singh only a few months after taking office as county executive.

The defense also says Oyster Bay had been doing business with Singh for years by that time, and he'd ingratiated himself in various ways to municipal personnel that included building a conference room for then-Town Supervisor John Venditto in the basement of his now-defunct flagship restaurant, HR Singletons.

Venditto won an acquittal on corruption charges last May at the same proceeding in which a jury didn't deliver a verdict for the Manganos.

Edward Mangano, who is 56, has been standing trial on seven felony offenses, charges of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy.

Linda Mangano, who is 55, has been on trial for five felonies, charges of making false statements to the FBI, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Edward Mangano's attorney, Kevin Keating, is expected to begin his closing argument Tuesday afternoon.