This story was reported by Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

Linda Mangano's attorney told jurors Wednesday his client has been "living this crazy nightmare" since her arrest, portraying the wife of the former Nassau County executive at the couple's corruption retrial as someone who was railroaded by the FBI and betrayed by a family friend who hired her to help them out during a financial crunch.

Restaurateur Harendra Singh lied in his testimony about his interactions with Linda as part of her "low-show" job, defense attorney John Carman said in his closing argument in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

He called the former restaurateur a "treacherous person."

Carman also suggested the FBI "set a trap" for the then-county executive's wife after she "agreed to cooperate" and spoke to federal officials three times in 2015.

"Are these meetings really voluntary when you are the wife of the county executive?" the Garden City defense lawyer asked in court. "As voluntary as going to a root canal."

Linda Mangano, 55, is standing trial for five felonies, charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

Her husband Edward Mangano, 56, is on trial for seven felony offenses that include bribery and conspiracy.

Prosecutors have alleged Singh bribed Edward Mangano with perks that included a $454,000 “no-show” job for his wife, five vacations to destinations including Florida and the Caribbean, two luxury chairs, hardwood flooring for the Bethpage couple’s bedroom and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The government says Edward Mangano paid Singh back for his alleged bribes by asserting his influence as Nassau’s new county executive in early 2010 to sway Oyster Bay officials into granting what amounted to $20 million in indirect loans for Singh’s now-defunct restaurant empire.

Prosecutors also say Edward Mangano illegally steered to Singh in 2012 two county contracts that together were worth more than $400,000.

Closing arguments in the couple's trial are expected to end Wednesday before jurors hear a rebuttal from the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack will then instruct the panel on the law before the beginning of their deliberations.

The summations started Monday after five weeks of witness testimony in the couple's retrial. It follows a mistrial in their case in May, when a jury also acquitted former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto of corruption charges.

A grand jury's indictment accuses Linda Mangano of telling 11 specific lies to the FBI, and also alleges she conspired with her spouse to cover up bribes from Singh.

But the defense says the perks Singh provided were merely gifts from a longtime family friend.

Carman acknowledged Wednesday that the couple's finances were "an issue" after Edward Mangano's took office as county executive in January 2010.

Prosecutors have said the couple had a more than $100,000 salary gap to fill after the GOP official left his roles as a private practice attorney and part-time county legislator after his election to the helm of Nassau's government.

Carman told jurors "it would almost be strange" for Linda not to have taken a job with Singh at that point, calling him "someone she believed to be a close friend."

"It was not a secret arrangement," the attorney said.

He later called his client "the only Singh Hospitality employee to pay her taxes" — a reference to other Singh employees dodging government deductions by accepting a portion of their salaries in cash.

Carman also attacked Singh's testimony that the restaurateur visited the Manganos' home about 750 times during the stretch from 2010 to 2014, but didn't talk to Linda about his business.

Among the allegations, the indictment accuses Linda Mangano of lying about meeting with Singh three or four times a week at her home to discuss design idea for restaurant menus.

"Seven hundred fifty visits to the Mangano house and the restaurant business was strictly off limits with Linda Mangano as a topic of conversation? It makes no sense," the defense lawyer said.

Carman also attacked the FBI's interview process, saying federal officials had a "perfect opportunity" to flip on a recorder before a third meeting with Linda Mangano, but didn't.

"We have one note taker, one pad, one pen," he said.

The defense attorney called the prosecution's prior suggestion that the lawyer who was with Linda Mangano at that time could have recorded the exchange "hogwash" from "the government's excuse-making factory."

Then once again, Carman tried to hammer home the idea that federal officials were sloppy in their method of memorializing his client's statements.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the government of the United States of America is using the most primitive method of recording information available in the 21st century. And their idea is not to use a backup? It's fascinating. Terrifying, but fascinating," the attorney said.

Carman also told jurors Department of Justice policy "strongly encourages" the use of video recording for interviews.

On Tuesday, Edward Mangano’s attorney ended his closing argument by pleading with jurors “to do justice” by his client. He said the former county executive took no “formal government action” in exchange for what prosecutors claim were bribes from Singh.

“He’s waited a long time for this,” lawyer Kevin Keating said, pointing to his client at the defense table. “It’s time to do justice.”

He added that the restaurateur “got nothing” from Edward Mangano, asking jurors: “Please remember this, please.”

Keating assailed Singh’s character, dubbed him a “sociopath” and accused him of lying at least 50 times during the trial.

Keating also tried to counter the government’s contention that Edward Mangano broke the law by using his clout to push through an Oyster Bay loan deal for Singh.

Keating disputed that his client took any formal action, saying “attending a meeting” or “expressing support for a position” don’t add up to the legal definition of bribery.

The Garden City lawyer also told jurors the loan deal went through because the restaurateur always “had his way” with Oyster Bay.

When Singh landed his first town loan deal in 2010, he had been signing favorable food concession agreements with the municipality for more than a decade, Keating said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile asked jurors in her closing argument Monday to consider why Singh put Linda Mangano on his company's payroll in 2010.

"You don't get a $100,000-a-year no-show job for nothing," the prosecutor said.

Mirabile said Linda Mangano "did nothing and was expected to do nothing," yet made claims such as that Singh came to her home three or four times a week to discuss her ideas.

The prosecutor also said that bribes began flowing in and corruption started with the alleged Oyster Bay loan scheme right after Edward Mangano took his seat at the helm of Nassau’s government in January 2010.

The prosecutor said the county executive was looking to fill his salary gap after sacrificing his higher income. At the same time, Singh needed an infusion of capital for his business, Mirabile said.

Singh and Mangano were “partners in crime” who were “tied by corruption, power and greed,” she told jurors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says one of the contracts Edward Mangano steered to Singh was a deal to supply bread and rolls to the Nassau's jail. They’ve alleged the other was a no-bid contract to feed relief workers at a county emergency operations center after superstorm Sandy.

But the defense has insisted Singh landed part of the bread and rolls contract only after the county legislature’s then-presiding officer stressed that contracts should go to local vendors. In the end, Singh had to turn down the contract after his wife’s bakery couldn’t handle the volume.

The defense also has maintained it was other county employees who had relationships with Singh, and not Edward Mangano, who steered the post-Sandy contract to him.

Throughout the trial, the defense has framed Singh, 60, of Laurel Hollow, as a liar who would say anything against the Manganos to try to win leniency at his upcoming sentencing for crimes including bribery and tax evasion.

The defense maintains Singh won a single Nassau County contract only after “an act of God” struck in the form of a historic hurricane.