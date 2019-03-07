This story was reported by Stefanie Dazio, Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Bridget Murphy and Andrew Smith. It was written by Murphy.

Jurors in the federal corruption retrial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, resumed Thursday morning for a fifth day, court officials said.

The panel of eight women and four men deliberated for a full day Wednesday and sent no new notes to U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack.

On Tuesday, the panel had requested testimony from three prosecution witnessses.

The testimony from Jonathan Sinnreich, William Savino and Leonard Genova relate to the allegation that Edward Mangano pushed through Town of Oyster Bay-backed loans for restaurateur Harendra Singh despite a warning from Sinnreich, an outside attorney for the town.

Sinnreich had said such a deal would be illegal and “a complete sham,” according to his testimony.

Savino is a partner atin theRivkin Radler, the Uniondale law firm where Mangano worked before he became county executive in 2010. Genova was Oyster Bay’s deputy supervisor and testified under an immunity order.

The three witnesses were at an April 2010 meeting at the campaign headquarters of former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, when prosecutors say the then-county executive wielded his political influence to push the loan deal through for Singh.

The government says Edward Mangano also was responsible for the presence of Savino and another Rivkin Radler attorney at that meeting to try to find a way to make the deal work despite Sinnreich’s objection. criticism.

Prosecutors say Singh bribed the then-county executive with perks that included a $454,000 “no-show” job for Linda Mangano, free meals and vacations, a hardwood floor for the Bethpage couple’s bedroom and a $7,300 wristwatch for one of their sons for his 21st birthday.

The GOP official, in return, steered two Nassau County contracts to Singh, and made sure the alleged Oyster Bay loan scam went through, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

But the defense says Singh gave gifts as a longtime family friend and that Edward Mangano never reciprocated with any official government action.

The jury’s note Tuesday followed its request Monday for the testimony of an FBI agent who had described Linda Mangano’s alleged lies about her employment with Singh.

Prosecutors also claim the Manganos conspired to cover up Singh’s bribes after the FBI began investigating.

But the defense accused the FBI of setting a trap for Linda Mangano in her meetings with investigators and portrayed the FBI’s pen-and-paper method of note-taking as an ineffective way of recording her statements in a case involving purported falsehoods. The government has argued that the attorney she had at two of the three meetings could have recorded the sessions as well.

Edward Mangano, 56, is standing trial on charges that include bribery, extortion and conspiracy.

Linda Mangano, 55, is standing trial on offenses that include lying to the FBI and obstruction of justice.