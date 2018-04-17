Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and his deputy Leonard Genova seemed to view being investigated by federal authorities as a “rite of passage” that was “not a big deal,” former Deputy Town Attorney Frederick Mei testified Tuesday at Venditto’s federal corruption trial.

Mei, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from restaurateur Harendra Singh, said he told his bosses, Venditto and Genova, that he had been interviewed by the FBI at his home on the morning of Sept. 29, 2014 in relation to Singh’s dealings with Oyster Bay.

“Mr. Venditto and Mr. Genova seemed both to take my visit with the FBI very lightly,” Mei said. “They both seemed to think it was a rite of passage and that being investigated by the FBI is not a big deal.”

Venditto is on trial along with former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda. Genova, who has immunity in a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fraud case, is expected to testify at the trial.

Mei, on the stand for the second day in Central Islip, recounted meeting with Venditto and Genova at Venditto’s North Massapequa campaign headquarters to discuss Mei’s visit by the FBI.

Venditto appeared “calm,” Mei said.

“Did he ask any questions?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz inquired.

“No,” Mei said.

“Did he seem confused?” she asked.

“No,” Mei said.

The prosecution finished its direct examination of Mei mid-Tuesday and the defense attorneys began their cross-examination.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, once the top elected officials in Nassau County and the Town of Oyster Bay, are fighting charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud. Mangano also is charged with extortion, and Venditto also faces a securities fraud charge.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, testified in the trial’s first four weeks to showering bribes on Edward Mangano and Venditto that included free meals at his restaurants, free limousine services for Venditto and his inner circle, free vacations for the Mangano family and a no-show job for Linda Mangano that totaled $450,000 in pay. Singh said that, in return, he got two lucrative county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Mei, 58, of Bayville, is the latest witness to testify. He took a plea deal, wore an FBI wire for several months and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Tuesday morning in court, Mei said he was at home and was scheduled that day to bring a box of documents regarding Singh’s contracts and loan guarantees from the town to Genova’s office in Farmingdale. He said he was set to do so at the direction of Deputy Town Attorney Frank Scalera in response to an FBI subpoena.

Two FBI agents knocked on his door and Mei let them in — while the box of documents sat on his dining room table, Mei said.

During the approximately one-hour meeting, Mei told the agents about the Aug. 28, 2010 meeting with Venditto, Mangano, Singh, Rivkin Radler attorneys and others at Venditto’s campaign headquarters, Mei said. Mei told the agents about Singh’s four loan guarantees and about the involvement of the law firms of Rivkin Radler and Harris Beach in facilitating the loans, Mei testified.

Mei admitted lying to the FBI about his involvement.

“Did you tell them that you got anything of value” from Singh? Treinis Gatz asked.

“I told them that I had not,” Mei said.

“So you lied?” she asked.

“Yes,” Mei said.

Mei also testified that after the FBI meeting, he called Singh and told him “some of the things” he discussed with the agents. He said he told Singh that he “had denied taking anything” from him.

“He told me not to worry and if anybody had to worry it was Ed Mangano,” Mei said on the stand.

Treinis Gatz asked why.

“Ed Mangano had to worry because he [Singh] was providing a no-show job to his wife, Linda Mangano,” Mei said.

After the episode, Singh gave him a burner phone in the dining room of H.R. Singletons, Singh’s flagship restaurant in Bethpage, “so we could have private conversations,” Mei said.

Burner phones are more difficult for authorities to trace.

Singh also had testified to using burner phones to communicate with Mei.

After H.R. Singletons was raided by the FBI in August 2014, the FBI issued a subpoena to the town because they were investigating Singh criminally, Mei testified.

Scalera told Mei to provide all town documents regarding Singh in response to the subpoena, Mei said. Scalera gave Mei a copy of the subpoena and told him to gather the documents and bring them to Genova’s Farmingdale office, Mei said.

Mei said he was worried that officials would find out about the bribes he had taken from Singh, so he deleted email correspondence with Singh and Singh’s family members.

“I was worried about the trips I had taken . . . the bribes . . . I was afraid that people would find out about it,” he said.

Mei said he deleted the emails “to hide my conduct regarding the trips and bribes.”

Mei conducted word searches and deleted the emails in blocks on Sept. 24. 2014, he said.

He didn’t destroy any other evidence, including the concession agreements and amendments, he said.

It wasn’t until a subsequent interview on Jan. 20, 2015 that he told the FBI about “some of the bribes I had remembered,” including the BMW lease payments and the free trip to South Korea, Mei testified.

Mei said he was “debriefed” by the government eight to 10 times from January to June 2015 and told the government during that time about his “crimes and bribes.”

On Feb. 25, 2015, Scalera called Mei into Genova’s office, Mei said, and told him they had something “very important” to talk to him about. Scalera told Mei “until the town figures out what was going on, it would be best if you took a 30-day leave of absence,” Mei said.

During that block of time, the FBI asked him to wear a wire and on two occasions he recorded conversations with Singh, Mei testified.

In the first recording, in February 2015, the FBI instructed him to get Singh to talk about giving Mei a bribe in the form of the car payments, Mei said.

The conversation took place during a lunch meeting with Singh, during which Singh was scheduled to give Mei $1,000 in cash for the car payment, as he did every month, Mei said.

The agents also wanted Singh to “discuss the job he had provided to Linda Mangano,” Mei said.

They wanted Mei to “speak to H. Singh about it and confirm it was a no-show job,” Mei said.

Mei testified it was a “very forced conversation” and added: “I was trying to elicit certain responses from H. Singh.”

In March 2015, he got more marching orders from federal authorities, Mei said.

They told him to ask Singh about his relationship with Frederick Ippolito, the then-commissioner of planning and development who had been recently arrested, “to see if there was any connection” between the pair, Mei said.

Ippolito, 78, of Syosset, died last year while serving a 27-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in January 2016 to evading taxes in connection with $2 million in outside consulting fees he received while for the town.

Asked by Treinis Gatz about Mei’s statement — heard on the second recording — noting if Singh hired him, he would “actually have to show up to work,” Mei said: “That was in reference to what H. Singh told me about Linda Mangano’s no-show job.”

Mei said he was also asked to discuss Edward Mangano with Singh “to find out if Ed Mangano had done anything for H. Singh in connection with the no-show job.”

Prompted by Treinis Gatz’s questions, Mei said he remembered what Singh had said.

“He said, ‘No, there was nothing that Ed Mangano had done,’” Mei said.

“Did you believe him?” Treinis Gatz asked.

“No,” Mei replied.

In the recording played about two weeks ago for the jury in Central Islip by Mangano’s defense attorney, Kevin Keating of Garden City, Singh is heard telling Mei in March 2015 he got “nothing, nothing” from Mangano in exchange for gestures such as hiring his wife.

Mei said he is facing 20 years in prison for his crimes and a financial penalty. He testified that the only promise the government has made to him in exchange for his testimony is “a letter to the court detailing my cooperation.”