A former top Oyster Bay official testified Tuesday that John Venditto, the one-time town supervisor now fighting federal corruption charges, accepted free meals, free limousine services and use of event space from Harendra Singh that in turn appeared to entitle the restaurateur to “whatever services he needs.”

Leonard Genova, Oyster Bay’s former deputy supervisor, admitted that he, too, accepted bribes from Singh.

He said he relied on Singh when he needed a venue.

“I did it because I wanted that preferential treatment,” Genova said.

The witness said the perks for himself, Venditto and other town officials ensured that Singh’s problems were at the top of the pile.

Asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Mirabile to explain to the jury what problem this behavior posed, Genova replied: “It compromises you.”

Genova’s testimony also described how then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, who is standing trial with Venditto, urged the town supervisor to hire several friends and relatives, including Mangano’s brother.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rob Mangano would go on to earn about $110,000 annually as Oyster Bay’s deputy public safety commissioner, Genova said.

Elizabeth Munafo, mother to former Mangano’s assistant, Laura Munafo, was hired for the town parks department, Genova said.

And Kenny Kohli, brother to Jerry Kohli, a political contributor to Mangano, eventually was brought on as a consultant, Genova said.

“Those hiring requests came directly from Ed Mangano,” the witness said.

Genova, who has received immunity in exchange for this testimony, was on his second day on the stand in Central Islip.

Genova said Venditto had asked Mangano to hire people in turn, placing the requests with Mangano’s chief deputy Rob Walker, but there was a “level of frustration,” and Genova said he didn’t know if Mangano fulfilled Venditto’s requests.

Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, face charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Mangano’s wife, Linda, 54, of Bethpage, was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.

The three have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is in its eighth week at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

Singh, 59, of Laurel Hollow, testified in the trial’s first four weeks that he received lucrative county contracts and town-guaranteed loans in exchange for his bribes of the officials.

He said he gave Mangano, among other benefits, free meals at his restaurants, free vacations to destinations including Florida and the Caribbean and a no-show job for Linda Mangano that paid a total of $450,000.

Singh said Venditto received free meals and limousine services for himself, his friends and his family members. Singh also testified that Genova benefitted from the hired car rides.

On Tuesday, Genova acknowledging using the services.

“In retrospect,” he said, “you don’t realize how egregious things are.”

Genova, who also was Oyster Bay’s town attorney, testified that from 2011 to mid-2012, he got free limo rides paid for by Singh 10 or 12 times.

But he said that from late 2012 to 2014, the number of rides were “excessive,” numbering about 20 to 25 trips, some of which involved going into Manhattan for his wife’s cancer treatments.

“I would call Mr. Singh directly, because I knew he would arrange for it and pay for it directly,” Genova said.

Genova said that in 2013, his wife’s health was on an upswing and he “felt compelled” to pay for some of the limo rides. He went online and called the company to determine pricing, and estimated that he had taken about 15 to 20 rides costing about $100 each.

In October 2013, he wrote a check to the limo company for $1,650 and gave it to Singh at a breakfast meeting, he said.

“I just wanted to do something,” he said. “I insisted he please give it to them.”

Asked why he didn’t pay the full amount, Genova said it was “hard to answer.”

The witness also recounted that Singh would provide free food to Venditto’s annual golf outing, which was open to town residents and benefitted the town supervisor’s campaign.

“Making people happy translated into them voting for you,” Genova said.

Venditto also used a conference room in the basement of what once was Singh’s flagship restaurant in Bethpage, H.R. Singletons, about a half-dozen to a dozen times a year for meetings, primarily with other elected officials, Genova said.

“It was a place you could have privacy, something to eat,” Genova said, explaining the appeal included a spot for Venditto to smoke cigarettes indoors.

“If he wasted to smoke, it was easier for him,” Genova said.

When Venditto wanted to use the room he had Rich Porcelli, his chief of staff, reach out to Singh, Genova said.

A couple of times, Venditto used the room to meet former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, Genova said.

“No one would bother them,” Genova said.

Asked by Mirabile what Venditto liked to eat, Genova said: “Hamburger, no bun. Angel hair pasta with clams.”

Did Venditto pay for the meals? Mirabile asked.

“For the times I was there, no,” Genova said.

Genova said he spoke in “code” to Singh, calling him to make unnecessary reservations, and began getting about six to eight free meals annually for himself in the late to mid-2000s, beginning at the Salsa Shack at Tobay Beach.

Genova said he “rarely, if ever” paid anything, and if he did it was “just a large tip.” If he tried to pay, Genova admitted, “it wasn’t a real attempt.”

“When you call for a reservation that’s not really necessary, what you’re really saying is, ‘Can I get a free meal?’” Mirabile asked.

“It was code to me, yes,” Genova said.