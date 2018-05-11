Former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto’s attorneys asked the judge overseeing the 10-week corruption trial Friday morning to declare a mistrial and start over because of what he calls “inappropriate” and “egregious” questioning of witnesses by prosecutors this week.

In a motion filed by Marc Agnifilo and Joshua Kirshner of Manhattan, the defense attorneys argued that hypothetical questions that prosecutors asked of a bond investor and an outside town auditor were not designed to seek information but instead were intended to unfairly prejudice his client and serve as impermissible argument to the jury.

John Marzulli, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, declined to comment.

“There is simply no precedent for this type of questioning,” Agnifilo and Kirshner wrote in a motion addressed to U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack. “It was condemned by the court in [a prior case] and it is equally inappropriate here.”

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Venditto are fighting charges that they took bribes from restaurateur Harendra Singh in exchange for helping Singh secure two lucrative county contracts and more than $20 million in town-guaranteed loans.

Singh has testified that he provided the former officials with perks that included free vacations for the Mangano family and a no-show job for Mangano’s wife, Linda, that paid $450,000 and free meals and free limousine services for Venditto.

The defense lawyers focused on questions asked of Donald Hoffmann, a bond auditor, and Patrick Strollo, a bond investor, earlier in the week. Prosecutors Catherine Mirabile and Raymond Tierney asked those witnesses if their investing decisions would have been different if they’d known certain hypothetical facts.

Those hypothetical facts included core claims at the trial — whether Venditto lied to town attorneys, whether he accepted bribes, whether he knew if the town backing loans for concessionaire Harendra Singh violated the state constitution.

The lawyers focused in particular on a question asked of Hoffmann: “If you learned that, as has been alleged by the government, that a number of Town of Oyster Bay officials had been accepting bribes from the concessionaire, would you expect that fact to be disclosed to you once it was discovered?”

Agnifilo and Kirshner wrote, “The question seemed to stun even the witness who remained mute a number of seconds and then finally responded, ‘I’m hesitating just based on time frames and who is certain.’”

Mirabile continued: “It’s a hypothetical question. If you learned that, as alleged by the government, a number of Town of Oyster Bay officials, had been accepting bribes from the concessionaire, including, hypothetically, including John Venditto, would you expect that fact to be disclosed once it was discovered?”

Agifilo and Kirshner wrote: “This question alone, even absent the rest of the indefensible, prejudicial questions posed by the government, mandates a mistrial. That the government chose to end its direct examination of this witness with that series of questions shows that not only did the government know that these questions were improper, it knew they were effective. That the government seeks to convict Mr. Venditto by resorting to such tactics is unfortunate and cannot be permitted.”

The lawyers said nothing short of a mistrial would correct the prosecutors’ improper questions, particularly coming so close to the end of the trial when this questioning will be fresh in jurors’ minds during deliberations next week.

“The . . . questions are plainly not good-faith attempts to ferret out what a reasonable investor or reasonable auditor would find material, which is the premise behind hypothetical questions,” Agnifilo and Kirshner wrote. “It is absurd, for example, to ask an investor if the supervisor of a town taking a bribe, or lying to his own lawyer, is material when considering whether to be involved in a multimillion dollar transaction with the town. This is not a good faith question. . . . The government repeatedly recited incendiary, one-sided facts indicating purposeful criminal and deceptive conduct by Mr. Venditto and other town officials toward a witness, under the guise of it being a question. This is not a good-faith attempt at eliciting accurate, reliable information that will actually help a jury.”

Instead, the lawyers argued these questions were nothing more than impermissible grandstanding masquerading as a search for the truth.

Azrack may rule on the motion Friday afternoon.

Edward Mangano, 56, of Bethpage, and Venditto, 68, of North Massapequa, have pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit federal program bribery and honest-services wire fraud, extortion for Mangano and securities fraud for Venditto.

Linda Mangano, 54, of Bethpage, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the FBI.