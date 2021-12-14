Two Manorville teenagers, last seen Dec. 9 at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station, were located unharmed in Manhattan on Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Vincent Abolafia and Kaileigh Catalano, both 15, were last spotted intending to board the 3:11 p.m. train into Manhattan, according to detectives from the Seventh Squad. The teens were reported missing Thursday night and may have been seen together in Times Square, police said.

Details were not immediately available about where the teens have been for the past five days.

Suffolk police said the NYPD and MTA Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Family members said the two attend Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School.

James Bonasia, Vincent Abolafia’s stepfather, said the family went into Manhattan on Dec. 5.

"We went to see the [Radio City] Rockettes and went to see the tree" at Rockefeller Center, said Bonasia, 48, adding that Vincent Abolafia enjoys the "atmosphere" and "everybody moving" in Manhattan.

Bonasia said his stepson wakes up early for school so the last time anyone in the family saw him was Wednesday night.

Ann Bonasia, 44, Vincent Abolafia’s mother, said Monday that her son is scheduled to perform at a high school concert on Thursday.

Kaileigh Catalano was preparing to compete in a cheerleading competition Saturday, her mother had said.

"She goes to cheerleading practice every day for two hours," said Ehrin Catalano, 46.