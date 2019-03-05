Nassau and Suffolk counties have the highest rates of low-level marijuana possession arrests in the state outside New York City, impacting minorities four times more than whites on Long Island and statewide, a pro-legalization coalition has found.

In 2017, there were 23,086 people arrested statewide for low-level marijuana possession, of whom 81 percent were black or Latino, according to a report released Tuesday by Start SMART NY, which comprises several community-based groups advocating for criminal justice reform in the state.

Overall, the rate was 110 arrests per 100,000 residents in Suffolk and 130 arrests per 100,000 in Nassau in 2017, the report said.

“Marijuana arrest rates for nonwhites was four times the arrest rates for whites across Long Island,” said Lisa Tyson, director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition, one of the advocacy groups. “Racial disparities are not only seen in arrests but they are also presented in prosecutions and how cases are charged by district attorney offices and carrying them into the courtroom.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has introduced a plan to legalize recreational statewide. He says legalization would help end "needless and unjust criminal convictions" for possession, which he said have affected minority communities disproportionately.

Across Long Island, various municipalities are hosting hearings and town hall meetings to consider the implications of legalizing the sale and recreational use of marijuana in their communities.