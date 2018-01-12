SUNDAY

BRENTWOOD

MLK: LEGACY MATTERS. Join a discussion of the Henry Louis Gates documentary “Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise,” about the history of black people in America in the time since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights era, 2-3:30 p.m., Brentwood Library,

34 Second Ave.; free; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org.

CENTRAL ISLIP

MASS & CELEBRATION. Service in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., followed by a reception, 11 a.m., St. John of God Church, 84 Carleton Ave.; free; stjohnofgodparish.org, 631-234-1884.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

COMMACK

INTERFAITH CELEBRATION AND CHOIR CONCERT. In honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy to end poverty and hunger, participating choirs include the Northport Jewish Center & Company, Bethel AME Choir, Haitian Choir of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal, The Ari Notes Children Choir of Solomon Schechter of LI and others, 7-9 p.m., The Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Rd.; free; register, bring food donations to benefit LI Cares, 631-462-9800, suffolkyjcc.org.

DIX HILLS

DISPLAY. Display of King artwork, literature, books and memorabilia presented by The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, daily through Jan. 31, Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy.; free; hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

HEMPSTEAD

ECUMENICAL INTERFAITH SERVICE. In observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 155 Fulton Ave.; free; 516-318-6237.

LONG BEACH

GOSPEL CONCERT. Features a live performance by The Gospel Sons in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., 2:30 p.m., Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org.

RIVERHEAD

CELEBRATION. The East End Voters Coalition hosts a celebration in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., light refreshments served, 3-5 p.m., Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; riverheadlibrary.org, 631-369-4642.

MONDAY

COLD SPRING HARBOR

DREAM BIG! Celebrate King’s legacy by exploring the diversity of whaling crews and design and sew a “dream pillow” to take home, for ages 8 and older, 2-3 p.m., The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St. (Route 25A); $12; cshwhalingmuseum.org, 631-367-3418.

COPIAGUE

SERVICE. The Copiague Madrigal Choir and Amityville High School Jazz Band perform at 10 a.m.; luncheon follows, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 20 Simmons St.; free; 631-842-8463.

DIX HILLS

CELEBRATION. Poetry, music and songs honoring King, presented by The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights, 2 p.m., Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy.; free; bring new socks to donate to the Gerald J. Ryan Outreach Center of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Wyandanch, 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org.

EAST HILLS

DREAM TO END HUNGER PROJECT. A hunger volunteer project in King’s honor. Help assemble and wrap meals to be delivered to those in need. Enjoy a fun and interactive performance of “A Long Walk to School: A Martin Luther King Jr. Story,” then end the day helping to sort, organize and assemble packages to support children in local communities, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr.; free; advance registration required, sjjcc.org, 516-484-1545.

GARDEN CITY

DREAMING. Children ages 5 and older celebrate King’s legacy and create a painting inspired by his visions for peace, love and unity, 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave. off Charles Lindbergh Boulevard; $4 with museum admission; licm.org, 516-224-5828.

GLEN COVE

SYMBOLIC MARCH AND PROGRAM. March begins at 8:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 7 Continental Place, and ends at the Robert M. Finley Middle School on Forest Avenue, where there will be a commemorative program at 9:30 a.m. highlighting the theme of this year’s presentation, “50 Years — Still Striving Together”; free; 516-676-2000.

HAUPPAUGE

MEMORIAL BREAKFAST. Hosted by First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 8-10:30 a.m., Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Pkwy.; $55; 631-727-3446.

HEMPSTEAD

PARADE. Starts at Kennedy Memorial Park on Greenwich Street and continues to Miracle Christian Center on Fulton Ave. where a brief ceremony will take place, 9 a.m.; villageofhempstead.org, 516-489-3400.

LONG BEACH

PARADE. Steps off from Laurelton Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. and ends at the Martin Luther King Center, 615 Riverside Blvd.; free; 516-889-6300, longbeachny.gov.

PLAINVIEW

DAY OF SERVICE. Take part in “MLK Day of Service — Making Life Kinder” packing event, create packages that directly support those struggling with food insecurity and poverty on Long Island, 9:45 a.m.- noon, Mid-Island Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd.; register; to participate, bring any of the following items: apples, oranges, carrots, potatoes and onions, miyjcc.org, 516-822-3535.

SETAUKET

DAY OF PEACE AND UNITY CONCERT. Multifaith celebration focuses on bringing together musicians, community members and food from different religious and cultural backgrounds; celebrate differences and promote peace and unity with neighbors, 5-8 p.m., The Bates House, Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Bates Rd.; $10 suggested donation, includes buffet dinner; register, communitygrowthcenter.org/mlkdayconcert, 631-240-3471.

SOUTHAMPTON

BREAKFAST. Community breakfast to celebrate King’s life and legacy, features fellowship, food, music and a short talk by Father Patrick Edwards of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southampton, who will speak about what we owe King for his ministry, prophecy and sacrifice, 10-11 a.m., Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd.; free; register, space limited, reservations required, myrml.org, 631-283-0774.

UNIONDALE

SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS LUNCHEON. Benefits high school seniors seeking higher education, 11:30 a.m., Long Island Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 101 James Doolittle Blvd.; $75 in advance, $85 at door; register, 516-571-5977.

WEDNESDAY

ROSLYN

CELEBRATION. Friendship Baptist Church Pastor Victor Lewis speaks about the accomplishments of King, the values he preached and the important message he left that is still relevant today. Refreshments served, 6:30 p.m., Bryant Library, 2 Paper Mill Rd.; free; bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

FRIDAY

UNIONDALE

FILM: ‘KING: A FILMED RECORD . . . MONTGOMERY TO MEMPHIS.’ Documentary that follows King’s life and decades-long civil rights activism (1970, 3:05), 2 p.m., Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

JAN. 21

UNIONDALE

CELEBRATE THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF THE REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. The Uniondale Library board of trustees invites the community to reaffirm King’s legacy on the 89th anniversary of his birth, light refreshments served, 1:30 p.m., 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; donations of nonperishable items accepted for Island Harvest, uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220, ext. 208.

JAN. 26

ROOSEVELT

FILM: ‘FREE AT LAST: CIVIL RIGHTS HEROES.’ Documentary examines some of the people who figured prominently in the nation’s struggle for civil rights (2000, 1:35), 1 p.m., Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; rooseveltlibrary.org, 516-378-0222.

JAN. 29

FREEPORT

BLOOD DRIVE. Donate blood to help change the world of someone in need this winter, in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who helped change the world; donors must be between 17 and 75 years old and must also weigh at least 110 pounds; bring valid identification and your Social Security number, 1:30-7:30 p.m., Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

COMPILED BY GINA TABARUS