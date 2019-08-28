Cops: Man on bike struck, killed by car in Massapequa Park
An East Massapequa man was struck by a car and killed as he rode his bicycle along a quiet side street less than a quarter mile from his home Tuesday in Massapequa Park, Nassau County police said.
Lorenzo DiBenedetto, 66, was riding north on Oakdale Avenue, which runs just a handful of blocks, when he was struck by a 2011 Honda Pilot at the intersection of Linden Street at about 4:40 p.m., police said. DiBenedetto, who lives just a few blocks from the accident scene, suffered what police described as multiple trauma injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and was not charged.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.