Cops: Would-be robber in Massapequa shot by man who went to victim's aid

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A 21-year-old Massapequa man was arrested early Saturday after he attempted to rob a hamlet resident but was shot by another man who had gone to the aid of the intended victim, Nassau County police said.

Aidan Dooher went up to a 56-year-old man in front of a residence on Unqua Road near Suffolk Road at 5:25 a.m. and demanded cash and keys, police said. A nearby 51-year-old man tried to help the victim, and Dooher turned, pulled out a knife and threatened him, police said.

As Dooher approached him with the knife, the 51-year-old, in fear for his safety, shot Dooher once in the leg, police said. Dooher fled on foot north on Unqua Road, but was later caught and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Dooher faces two counts of attempted robbery in the first degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, police said. He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

