Four schools in the Massapequa district have been placed on lockout as Nassau County Police conduct a search in the vicinity.

The schools are Lockhart, East Lake and McKenna elementary schools and Massapequa High School's Ames campus, district officials confirmed Friday morning.

Nassau police said they were assisting Suffolk police in locating an individual in an investigation that began in Suffolk County.

According to Suffolk police, there was a domestic dispute on Main Street in East Islip at approximately 6:45 a.m. A man fled and, out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area were put on lockout.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.