Cops seek man in Mastic Beach burglary
Suffolk police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who they say burglarized a Mastic Beach home on Jan. 9.
Police said the man entered the home, on Robinwood Drive East, that day at about 12:45 p.m. and stole a laptop and cash with a total value of about $1,000.
Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS and submit an anonymous tip.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
