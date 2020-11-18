A judge on Wednesday sentenced the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mastic Beach that killed a husband and wife to 3 to 9 years in prison.

Last month Patrick Poillon, 26, of Darien, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and a charge of leaving the scene of the fatal 2018 wreck.

Law enforcement officials said Poillon was speeding in a 2006 Ford Explorer when he went through a stop sign at about 10:11 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2018 and hit a 2004 Subaru Legacy William Molnar was driving.

Both Molnar, 50, and his wife, Jean Molnar, 41, who was in the Subaru’s front passenger seat, died at the scene at Huguenot Drive and Forest Road West, according to authorities.

Prosecutors had alleged Poillon had been driving about 68 mph in a 30 mph zone.

He took off on foot after the crash, also leaving behind a 22-year-old male passenger in the Explorer — who needed hospital treatment for his nonlife-threatening injuries from the collision, Suffolk police said previously.

They arrested Poillon several hours later at his father’s Mastic Beach home.

The Molnars, who lived in Mastic Beach, had four children and two grandchildren, a relative said in the crash’s aftermath.