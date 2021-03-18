A Mastic Beach man was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an underage girl at his home earlier this week, Suffolk police said.

Detectives with Suffolk police’s Special Victims Section arrested Renato Oliva Garcia, 22, about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement.

He faces charges of first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child, cops said.

Oliva Garcia frequently chatted with the girl over a social media platform before raping her at his home Monday, police said.

The victim's age was not released.

He interacted with the girl on Snapchat for a few weeks and set a time for them to meet, police said. Oliva Garcia "picked up the underage girl near her home in the morning on March 15."

Oliva Garcia was being held at the Seventh Precinct where he would stay overnight, officials said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip.

"The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531 Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 a.m.," police said.