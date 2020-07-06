TODAY'S PAPER
Woman killed, four injured in Mattituck crash, police say

Town of Southold police investigate a crash on County Road 48 and Westphalia Road in Mattituck Sunday. Credit: Stringer News Service

One woman was killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Mattituck, Southold Town police said.

The identities of the victim and the injured have not been released.

Police said the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 48 and Westphalia Road at about 4:15 p.m., police said.

Police said a gray 2014 Ford sport utility vehicle was headed west on County Road 48 when the driver failed to stop for a red light and rear-ended a gray 2017 Honda Civic that was stopped.

A front-seat passenger in the Honda, identified only as a 23-year-old woman, died of her injuries, police said.

Police said the Mattituck Fire Department, Cutchogue Fire Department and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported three victims to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with undisclosed injuries. Another victim, a woman, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police said the investigation, including investigators from the Suffolk County district attorney's office, is ongoing.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

