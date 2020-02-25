LIRR construction, signal work disrupts service this weekend

Long Island Rail Road trains will be replaced by buses between Babylon and Rockville Centre this weekend because of construction and signal work on Nassau's South Shore, MTA officials announced Tuesday.

Crews are expected to work Saturday Feb. 29 and Sunday March 1 on the replacement of the Meadowbrook Substation in Freeport — a key component of the LIRR's infrastructure system that provides power to the trains — and on signal work on the new Massapequa Pocket Track, which will provide the railroad with greater flexibility and increased capacity along the Babylon Branch.

During this work, customers from Babylon through Baldwin will board buses to Rockville Centre, then transfer for hourly train service to points west to Penn Station. Customers at Babylon station can also board a limited number of westbound Montauk branch trains that will operate through Hicksville to points west, the agency said.

Eastbound LIRR customers will board hourly trains to Rockville Centre and then transfer for bus service to Baldwin through Babylon, the MTA said.

Customers should anticipate at least 45 minutes of additional travel time.

To avoid busing, transfers and delays, the LIRR advised customers to use alternate branches including the Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Long Beach and Ronkonkoma. The LIRR said it will be increasing service on the Ronkonkoma Branch and adding cars to Montauk Branch trains.