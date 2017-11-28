TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 52° Good Evening
Clear 52° Good Evening
Long Island

State labor mediator tapped to broker deal between cops, NYC

Public Employment Relations Board hopes appointment hastens a deal after both labor leaders and city negotiators have said they’ve hit an impasse.

Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded

Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded the appointment of a state mediator to help broker a deal between NYC and the rank-and-file NYPD cops he represents. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Anthony M. DeStefano  anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A state labor panel has picked a mediator in an effort to get New York City negotiators and the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association to hammer out a new two-year contract, officials said Tuesday.

By appointing William Conley, its assistant director of conciliation, as mediator, the Public Employment Relations Board hopes to assist in negotiations that both the PBA and the board have said are at an impasse.

The board’s authority comes as a result of the state Taylor Law, which went into effect in 1967 and deals with the labor relations of public employees. The law prohibits government employees from striking and gives the board the power to resolve labor disputes.

The city and the PBA, which represents about 24,000 rank- and-file cops, have continued negotiations since the last contract expired on July 31. In a statement, PBA President Patrick Lynch described the city’s posture as one of delaying tactics and submitting offers with no economic benefits for NYPD officers.

Taking into account various contract givebacks, the city offer amounted to “42 months of zeros” in terms of wage and economic benefits, said Lynch, who applauded the appointment of Conley.

Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said “we expect to hear from William Conley shortly so that we can begin the process of mediation.”

Goldstein declined to reveal the substance of the city contract offer. One police official who didn’t want to be named, described it as laden with giveback provisions as described by Lynch.

The two-year pact under negotiation would cover the period from Aug. 1, 2017 to July 31, 2019, according to the PBA.

The appointment of Conley as mediator came after the city and PBA conducted 45 days of negotiations ordered by the board with no deal reached. If Conley fails to convince city negotiators and the PBA to agree on a contract, both sides will have to submit to binding arbitration before a three-person panel.

Negotiations between the city and the PBA have historically been contentious. Last January, both sides finally agreed on a contract retroactive to 2012 that expired in July.

The deal provided for a 9.3 percent wage increase for PBA members over five years.

By Anthony M. DeStefano  anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded State labor mediator tapped to broker deal between cops, NYC
Students at South Side Middle School in the School bus drivers’ union OKs contract
Ira Bezack, an attorney representing casino opponents, addresses Islandia board approves change allowing gambling
Alberto Alvarez, 26, of Hicksville is all smiles Robbery charges dismissed after no DNA match
Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded Mediator chosen to broker labor deal for cops, NYC
Patrolmens Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch, above, applauded Mediator chosen to broker labor deal for cops, NYC
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE