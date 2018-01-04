TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Evening
Overcast 25° Good Evening
Long Island

Medical Center opens emergency room for seniors

Assistant Emergency Center director Tracey Brown in West

Assistant Emergency Center director Tracey Brown in West Boca Medical Center's new Senior ER. Photo Credit: TNS / Marci Shatzman

By Marci Shatzman Sun Sentinel (TNS)
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

West Boca Medical Center in Florida recently opened a new emergency room specifically for seniors, and less than a month later, two of its four beds were filled during a recent visit.

The facility is just off the hospital’s main emergency room. It’s designed to have a cozier, less busy atmosphere, said Tracey Brown, assistant director for the emergency center.

There are lower beds with thicker mattresses, a softer ivory paint on the walls, non-skid flooring and art designed to make the space look less institutional.

It’s much quieter, too. “There’s no binging monitors or phones ringing,” Brown said.

Larger and higher chairs are designed to accommodate people with mobility issues. “Some of our patients have had hip replacements and it’s much easier and safer for them to get in and out of the chair,” she said.

Brown compared the new ER to the medical center’s specially designed pediatric facility. Seniors are “a part of the community we serve and a big part of our patients,” she said. “It’s more sensitive to their needs.”

Seniors can opt to be treated in the general ER, but that hasn’t happened. “Most people, if they don’t feel well, just want to rest,” Brown added. “It’s the same cost for more sensitive treatment.”

The space used to be a minor medical treatment area for patients with less acute needs who didn’t require heart monitoring.

Before the changeover, Brown researched out to senior emergency rooms around the country, then visited the Senior Care ER at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, another Tenet Healthcare hospital. “We wanted to see what worked and what didn’t,” she said.

There’s no extra insurance charge to use the facility, she said. Nursing staffing is the same rotation as the regular emergency room. “Our nurses are shared, and all nurses have been educated” in that specialty, she said.

The hospital has an ER policy of triaging anyone who comes into the emergency center at bedside immediately until all the beds are filled, she added.

“We want to speed up the process. Once we’re full, we triage out front,” in the ER waiting room, she said.

By Marci Shatzman Sun Sentinel (TNS)
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Front-loaders clear snow from the area around Gates Storm causes chaos for air travelers
A man helps push a car stuck in Storm causes spin outs, stalls on LI roads
A Long Island Rail Road passenger runs to Snow delays LIRR, closes JFK airport
Tracey Germano died Sunday after a yearlong battle Teacher who fought cancer with courage dies
Contractors for PSEG Long Island work on a Storm takes out power for more than 16,000
Jade Carvalho has achieved a perfect ACT score. Hauppauge seniors gets perfect ACT score
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE