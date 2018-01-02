TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots hit combined $801 million

The prize for Tuesday night’s Mega drawing is up to $361 million. Wednesday night’s Powerball pot is up to $440 million.

By Newsday Staff
The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now a combined $801 million.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $361 million. The $18 million increase in the jackpot is courtesy of strong sales, according to New York Lottery.

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, so Wednesday’s prize will be a whopping $440 million, according to lottery officials.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.

Tickets for the Mega drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. If no one matches all five numbers and the Mega Ball the jackpot will grow, lottery officials said.

