Mega Millions jackpot could mean a good Friday the 13th 

The 13th could be somone's very lucky Friday.

The Mega Millions jackpot — after no one matched all six numbers and the Mega Ball on Tuesday — has grown to a whopping $1.35 billion.

That's the second largest prize in the game's history, behind the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.

“The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, who serves as lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

New York has had one previous Friday the 13th Mega Millions jackpot winner, back in March of 2009.

Here's everything you need to know about the drawing — scheduled for 11 p.m. Friday — and your chances of going home the big winner. Spoiler alert: Don't bet on it.

How does Mega Millions work?

Players pick six numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25, also known as the gold Mega Ball. Participants win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. Tickets cost $2.

Since May 17, 2002, when Mega Millions debuted in New York, total ticket sales in the state have exceeded $8.42 billion, or more than 13% of $62.2 billion nationwide, according to the State Gaming Commission.

Why is Friday's jackpot so high?

A lack of luck. There have been 25 drawings since the most recent Mega Millions jackpot win on Oct. 14 when $502 million was shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.

What happened during the most recent drawing on Jan. 10?

While no one walked away with the jackpot, 16 tickets from across the country matched five balls to win the second-tier prize. Three of those tickets, including one purchased in upstate Newburgh, were worth $3 million.

So, what are my odds of winning?

Frankly, not good. You're about 300 times more likely to get hit by lightning than win Mega Millions, according to math experts, and each individual ticket holder has a 1 in 302.6 million chance of striking it rich — the equivalent to flipping heads on a coin 28 times in a row.

But, you're saying there's a chance?

Technically, yes. The last Long Islander to win Mega Millions was back on Jan. 1, 2019 when a group of 23 Huntington co-workers shared $437 million.

If I do win, how much do I really walk away with?

The lump sum cash option is $707.9 million or an annuity spread over 29 years, with each payment growing 5% larger than the last.

But then there's the taxes, including a mandatory 24% federal withholding, or $169.9 million. In New York, state and local taxes will also claw down the winnings.

A Long Island winner would receive $460.8 million after taxes while a winner from New York City would take home $433.4, according to State Gaming Commission officials.