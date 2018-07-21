Lottery players will be vying for the fourth-largest Mega Millions prize ever in Tuesday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions drawing prize is up to $493 million after no one won Friday night's drawing. Those winning numbers were 1, 14, 30, 44, 62 and 1.

Tickets can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The cashout option is for $296 million.

The lottery awarded the third-largest jackpot in its 16-year history in March, when a New Jersey man won $533 million.

A secret Florida winner also won $451 million in January.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing is up to $130 million.