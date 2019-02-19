TODAY'S PAPER
LI co-workers claim record $437M Mega Millions jackpot

Owner Jay Huang at the Brookville Auto Service

Owner Jay Huang at the Brookville Auto Service Center in Glen Head on Jan. 2, where the winning ticket was sold the day before. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
It’s the dream of every longtime, lottery-playing workplace group on Long Island — if not the Universe.

Finally, finally one of the tickets hits — and in this case it was purchased by 23 co-workers at a small Long Island retail business, who regularly bought tickets at the Brookville Auto Service Center in Glen Head.

And, it was for Mega Millions … the largest jackpot in New York Lottery history … $437 million!

After the New Year's Day drawing, the group claimed the prize Jan. 11 through a limited liability company they set up, New Life 2019, LLC.

And, to the chagrin of those of us who want to gobble up every single detail, the new millionaires will not be named. “Due to the formation of the LLC the members are not required to be identified,” said Brad Maione, director of communications for the New York State Gaming Commission.

What we can say at this point is that they opted for a single lump sum of $262,213,914 and are divvying up $176,155,308, after required state and federal withholding, according to a news release Tuesday from the New York State Gaming Commission. That means, depending on how the LLC is structured, each could be walking away $7.7 million richer.

We also can say that the group has played weekly, with each putting a dollar into the envelope. And that most of the winners plan to “continue working because they view themselves as a family and not just co-workers,” the release said. Also that money will be put toward all the regulars — new houses, college funds for their children and travel.

And, at least we get to hear about THE moment, as described in the release. As they came to work and learned they had won, “there was a lot of crying, hugging and jumping around that day. Many of the members double and triple checked the ticket in disbelief.”

