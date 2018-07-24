The fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot — $522 million — is up for grabs Tuesday night, and some Long Islanders hope to be the next winner.

Although the odds are long — a one in 259 million chance of winning the jackpot — Gerald Bush, 60, wasn't deterred. “It’s a dollar and a dream,” he said after purchasing a ticket at the BP gas Station on Washington Avenue in Brentwood, where he lives.

The jackpot grew from $433 million on Friday becausethere was no winner.

In January, BP manager Ramy Bisht was notified that a customer had won the million dollar Powerball game.

This time, he said, fewercustomers were buying tickets. But he said interest would start to peak as the 11 p.m. drawing drew nearer Tuesday.

"I want all my customers to become millionaires," Bisht said. "They don't tell us, but we are still happy."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nationwide, Mega Millions ticket sales were strong Tuesday, according to lottery spokesman Scott Trzaskos. Sales in New York totaled $1.86 million between noon and 3 p.m.

The last time a Long Islander claimed a Mega Millions jackpot was in May 2014, when Cameron Finney of Mastic won $20 million.



