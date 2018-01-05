TODAY'S PAPER
$1 million for Powerball ‘winner’ in Brentwood

LIers can play for huge pots at the end of the lottery rainbow. Mega Millions is up to $445 million, Powerball up to $550 million.

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas,

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Aug. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Long Island has a Powerball winner — of a $1 million ticket, that is.

The ticket holder is one of five second-place winners who just missed out on Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot of $460 million, according to the New York Lottery.

The Powerball jackpot has now escalated to $550 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

That means nearly $1 billion is up for grabs between the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings this week.

The million-dollar ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, which matched five-of-five numbers but not the Powerball, was purchased at a gas station on Washington Avenue in Brentwood, according to the New York Lottery.

An employee at the gas station said the winner has not come to the station to claim the prize.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42. The Powerball was 12.

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The next drawing is Saturday night.

There was also no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the top prize for its Friday night drawing is estimated to be $445 million, the fourth-largest amount in game history.

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

