Mega Millions grows to eighth largest prize in history

If I had half a billion dollars, I'd be rich.

Many Long Islanders may be dreaming big, and then some, with the jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing now at $510 million — the cash value is $377.4 million — making it the eighth largest prize in history. It's also only the 8th time the jackpot has exceeded $500 million.

And history shows the first few days of a new calendar year are often lucky ones. Cash prizes exceeding $380 million have been awarded during the first week of the year in 2011, 2018 and 2019, according to lottery officials.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since it was last won in Wisconsin on September 15.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per game. Players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, a player must match all six numbers.

Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. with the drawing at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, the next Powerball drawing is Saturday evening with an estimated jackpot of $470 million — or a cash value of $367.2 million — in what would be the 10th largest top prize in its game history. It's also the highest the Powerball jackpot since March 2019 when a $768.4 million jackpot was won in Wisconsin.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Powerball tickets are $2. To win, players must correctly match five numbers from 1 to 69; and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.