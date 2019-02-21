TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Carbon monoxide kills man, injures women in LI home, police say

Stephen Yancofski was found unconscious in the Scott Drive home in Melville and pronounced dead at a hospital, and his wife, Kyriaki Bouziotas, is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at NUMC, police said.

Suffolk homicide Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer speaks about a carbon monoxide poisoning incident that left a man dead and his wife injured at a Melville home on Thursday morning.  (Credit: Newsday / John Asbury)

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

One man was killed and his wife was hospitalized from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in their Melville home Thursday morning, Suffolk police said. 

Stephen Yancofski, 55, was found unconscious in the Scott Drive home and taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Homicide Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer said. 

His wife, Kyriaki Bouziotas, 59, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center where she was being treated in a bariatric chamber for carbon monoxide poisoning, Beyrer said.

Bouziotas called her daughter Thursday morning to report she was vomiting and her husband would not wake up. The daughter came to the house and called 911 at 8:30 a.m. Dispatchers told the daughter to try to remove her mom and stepfather from the home. 

Yancofski was unconscious and Bouziotas was too weak to move, Beyrer said. 

When Melville firefighters entered the home, the CO detectors on their uniforms immediately went off, he said. 

Firefighters found the gas leak in a basement hot water heater, where authorities suspect a loose fitting PVC pipe on the heating exhaust system became disassembled filling the house with carbon monoxide, Beyrer said.

"We don't know how long that's been going on," Beyrer said. "This is a silent and dangerous killer."

The home was equipped with smoke detectors, but not CO detectors, he said. 

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death. It's produced any time a fossil fuel is burned, including when a house or business has its heat on, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to avoid CO poisoning

Make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home. Check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall.

Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal-burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

Seek medical attention if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, lightheaded or nauseous.

Don't heat your house with a gas oven.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A new concourse is planned at Long Island Schumer presses for funds to upgrade MacArthur
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Power on Trial: Spreadsheets prompt questions
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, chats with NY not giving up on future Amazon project, official says
June Martinez, now an English teacher at Half LI teacher carried mail before inspiring minds
Tariq Summers, 15, with coach Devon McMillan as LI town camps offer summer fun at lower prices
Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on Billy Joel sets 68th show in MSG residency