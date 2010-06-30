TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Melville's Rochlin names power broker

Adam Rochlin

Real estate broker

 

Adam Rochlin of Melville has received a 2009 power broker award from Maryland-based commercial real estate research company CoStar for being the "best of the best" in commercial real estate brokerage. Rochlin is founder and principal of The Rochlin Organization in Jericho and last year completed deals totaling more than 170,000 square feet. He was vice president of asset management at Onyx Equities in Woodbridge, N.J., and executive vice president at GHP Office Realty in White Plains.

