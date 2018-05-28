Friends and family members who died while serving their country were on the minds of those gathered for a brief Memorial Day Service in Port Jefferson.

Some remembered classmates who were drafted and died during the Vietnam War. Others who came to the Veterans Memorial Park recalled those who died while serving alongside them in conflicts all over the globe.

“Today is a sacred day,” said Bill Wolf, commander of the American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432 based in Port Jefferson Station. “For all the people that fought for our freedom.”

Wolf’s younger brother Michael, who would be 67 today, enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War to follow in the footsteps of his older brother. But the younger Wolf never made it home alive.

He is buried at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn.

“It is about him, too,” said Wolf, 74, who served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1979.

Members of the post and its ladies auxiliary placed wreaths near a monument honoring locals who served during World War I. A nearby flag was lowered to half-staff as taps played. The crowd of 30 quickly dispersed, with many moving on to a parade in nearby Setauket.

Gordon Haner of Mount Sinai never served in the military, but still takes the day to remember those who did and paid the ultimate price.

Two teenage classmates who died in Vietnam were in his thoughts, though he declined to say their names some 50 years later. “I just come down to pay my respects, that’s all,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Ron McClean of East Setauket served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, including during The Gulf War. It was an experience that kept him away from the U.S. mainland for more than a decade, but enabled him to travel the world and forge deep bonds with his fellow service members.

“We’re all brothers,” he said. “It brings back a lot of memories. The people you worked with, the people you shared your life with who are no longer here.”