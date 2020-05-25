There are no large cemetery ceremonies or parades, only graveside speakers standing 6 feet apart from one another and wearing surgical masks as Long Islanders this Memorial Day honored those who gave their lives defending this country.

The annual event at Calverton National Cemetery typically draws hundreds who instead were asked to stay home and observe a much smaller ceremony on a Facebook livestream. This year included a wreath placement, a bugler playing taps and just a handful of speakers including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves.

“Our resolve to honor them, our emotions in reflecting on them, our strongest desire to celebrate and never forget them never waivers, no matter what the circumstances are,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), a U.S. Army veteran speaking at the cemetery Monday.

Zeldin recognized both the recent 75th anniversary of V-E Day marking the Allied powers World War II victory in May 1945 and the increase in burials at the cemetery during the pandemic. Reeves said it was important to be in a place he called the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.

“Today it is our solemn obligation to do one really important thing and that is to remember,” Reeves said.

Dee McMahon of Glen Head visited her late father Patrick McMahon’s fresh grave at Calverton Monday morning. A retired command sergeant major in the U.S. Army and Suffolk County police officer, Monday would have been his 82nd birthday.

McMahon said she had to watch her father’s burial in April from her car due to the pandemic. With multiple interments that day, it was difficult to tell which was her father’s coffin.

“You want to see the person be buried. You want to see that for closure,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of people will have closure.”

In East Meadow, some of the traditional rites of Memorial Day took place outside the Eisenhower Park Veterans Memorial. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran placed a wreath on the memorial, which was framed by miniature American flags. Larger flags on tall poles, at half-staff, surrounded the field in the backdrop and an honor guard performed a 21-gun salute.

A parade of cars streamed by on the adjacent parkway. Some military vehicles were parked on the grass. A large American flag, attached to the ladder of a fire truck, was raised over Park Boulevard. The parade route began by the NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum at Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, then to Merrick Avenue, and ended at Park Boulevard.

Curran held her hand over her heart as the salute resounded in the field.

While the parade was closed to the public, dozens of military personnel, veterans, and local community leaders gathered at the site.

"We know that we celebrated differently this year. It's not the same kinds of ceremonies," Curran said to those gathered. "It's so important that we take this time to honor those have died protecting our freedoms."

With James Carbone and Scott Eidler