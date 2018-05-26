TODAY'S PAPER
LI volunteers honor ‘ultimate sacrifice’ at military cemetery

More than 100 volunteers, including families, Boy Scouts and lacrosse players, placed flags on the gravestones at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, to recognize veterans and their families at the start of Memorial Day weekend on Saturday.

Derek Busch, 8, of Huntington plants a flag
Photo Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

Derek Busch, 8, of Huntington, plants a flag at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn.

Bugler Bob Chavanne, of Merrick, plays TAPS during
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Bugler Bob Chavanne of Merrick plays "Taps" at the cemetery. 

Daniel Cotsatas, 8, of Huntington, right, and Derek
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Daniel Cotsatas, 8, right, and Derek Busch, 8, both from Huntington, plant flags at gravestones.

Scouts walk with flags during the annual placing
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Boy Scouts place flags on gravestones to recognize veterans and their families at the start of Memorial Day weekend. 

Christopher Gee, 9, of Bay Shore, helps plant
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Christopher Gee, 9, of Bay Shore, helps plant flags alongside his father, Benny Gee, a retired Air Force technical sergeant.

A man walks the graves planting a flag
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

A man puts flags at veterans' graves.

Alex Zhang, 12, of Manhasset, walks with flags
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Alex Zhang, 12, of Manhasset, honored the veterans buried at the cemetery.

Daniel Cotsatas, 8, of Huntington, right, and Derek
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Eight-year-olds Daniel Cotsatas, right, and Derek Busch, both of Huntington.

William King, 9, of Rockville Centre, walks with
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

William King, 9, of Rockville Centre.

A man walks the graves planting a flag
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Volunteers started at 6 a.m.

Berntsen Richard, of Baldwin walks the graves during
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Berntsen Richard of Baldwin walks the graves.

Berntsen Richard, of Baldwin walks the graves during
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Berntsen Richard joins other volunteers who got up early to honor the dead.

Bugler Bob Chavanne, of Merrick, salutes a grave
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Bugler Bob Chavanne of Merrick salutes a grave after playing "Taps." 

Joan Firmery, of Huntington Station, places flags at
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Joan Firmery of Huntington Station places flags at the graves.

Joseph Lanteri, 14, reads the front of a
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Joseph Lanteri, 14, reads the front of a headstone.

Manuel Valenzuela, of Deer Park, places flags at
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Manuel Valenzuela of Deer Park joins the volunteers blanketing the cemetery in stars and stripes.

Aaron Samuelson, 13, of Plainview, places flags at
Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Aaron Samuelson, 13, of Plainview, helps honor the dead.

