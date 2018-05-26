More than 100 volunteers, including families, Boy Scouts and lacrosse players, placed flags on the gravestones at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, to recognize veterans and their families at the start of Memorial Day weekend on Saturday.

Derek Busch, 8, of Huntington, plants a flag at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn.

Bugler Bob Chavanne of Merrick plays "Taps" at the cemetery.

Daniel Cotsatas, 8, right, and Derek Busch, 8, both from Huntington, plant flags at gravestones.

Boy Scouts place flags on gravestones to recognize veterans and their families at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Christopher Gee, 9, of Bay Shore, helps plant flags alongside his father, Benny Gee, a retired Air Force technical sergeant.

A man puts flags at veterans' graves.

Alex Zhang, 12, of Manhasset, honored the veterans buried at the cemetery.

Eight-year-olds Daniel Cotsatas, right, and Derek Busch, both of Huntington.

William King, 9, of Rockville Centre.

Volunteers started at 6 a.m.

Berntsen Richard of Baldwin walks the graves.

Berntsen Richard joins other volunteers who got up early to honor the dead.

Bugler Bob Chavanne of Merrick salutes a grave after playing "Taps."

Joan Firmery of Huntington Station places flags at the graves.

Joseph Lanteri, 14, reads the front of a headstone.

Manuel Valenzuela of Deer Park joins the volunteers blanketing the cemetery in stars and stripes.