NYS investing $9.4M to expand mental health ACT teams to help young, at-risk people

"The Youth ACT team is a one-stop shop for young people and their families," Ann Sullivan, New York State Mental Health commissioner, said in a statement. Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Sylvain Gaboury

New York State’s Office of Mental Health is seeking proposals to expand Youth Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams for young people at risk of entering residential or inpatient psychiatric treatment programs.

The mental health office plans to award $9.4 million to create 10 Youth ACT teams around the state, including in Nassau County. The office already has contracted with community agencies to develop four new Youth ACT Teams in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Suffolk County.

The office is seeking proposals that provide services in the home and in community settings that are available 24/7 for those aged 10 to 21 and their families, according to the office.

"Youth ACT teams engage young people with mental illness and their families in their own communities and provide services when and where the young person wants and needs them," Mental Health Commissioner Ann Sullivan said in a statement. "The Youth ACT team is a one-stop shop for young people and their families."

Proposals are due by Sept. 28, and the Office of Mental Health anticipates award winners will be notified by Oct. 22.

"Youth ACT ensures the child and their family have the level of support services and access to clinical professionals they require to sustain any gains made in crisis response or high-end services," the RFP states. "Youth ACT teams deliver intensive, highly coordinated, individualized services and skilled therapeutic interventions through an integrated, multidisciplinary team approach to better achieve success and maintain the child in the home, school and community."

Information on the RFPs can be found on the department’s website: omh.ny.gov.

By Olivia Winslow olivia.winslow@newsday.com

