Motorcyclist injured in Miller Place crash

A 23-year-old Nesconset man was seriously injured Sunday when his motorcycle collided with a turning sport utility vehicle in Miller Place, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Brandon Rothbeg was headed westbound on Route 25A when his 2011 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the rear of an eastbound 2011 Toyota SUV making a lefthand turn onto Hunter Avenue at 2:10 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, Sonia Trigueros, 48, of Lindenhurst, was uninjured.

Police said Rothgeb was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with undisclosed serious injuries. His condition was unknown Monday.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The investigation is continuing.