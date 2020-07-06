TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist injured in Miller Place crash

Suffolk County police investigate a motorcycle accident on

Suffolk County police investigate a motorcycle accident on Route 25A in Miller Place Sunday. Credit: Stringer News

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 23-year-old Nesconset man was seriously injured Sunday when his motorcycle collided with a turning sport utility vehicle in Miller Place, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Brandon Rothbeg was headed westbound on Route 25A when his 2011 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the rear of an eastbound 2011 Toyota SUV making a lefthand turn onto Hunter Avenue at 2:10 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, Sonia Trigueros, 48, of Lindenhurst, was uninjured.

Police said Rothgeb was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with undisclosed serious injuries. His condition was unknown Monday.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The investigation is continuing.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

