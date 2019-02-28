Two Queens men targeted high-end shoppers on the Miracle Mile, following them and stealing their pricey purchases, police said Thursday in announcing their arrests.

On four occasions, once a month from October through January, the pair targeted shoppers at the open-air luxury Americana Manhasset shopping center on Northern Boulevard, burglary pattern team detectives said.

Jarry Gonzales-Ramos, 28, and Andres Quintero-Mendoza, 33, both of East Elmhurst, were to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and petty larceny, Nassau County police said in a news release.

On Oct. 5 they entered a garage at a residence on Todd Drive East in Glen Head and stole two Louis Vuitton handbags worth $3,690 from a 2016 BMW, police said.

On Nov. 13 the pair broke a window of a 2017 Chrysler parked in a lot on West Jericho Turnpike in Mineola and took a MacBook Air laptop worth $1,200, police said.

On Dec. 2 they broke the window of a 2018 Tesla in the driveway of a home on Woodland Way in Manhasset and took another MacBook Air, valued at $867, police said.

On Jan. 31 the pair broke a window of a 2017 Acura in a lot on Hillside Avenue in Garden City Park and took a Louis Vuitton handbag worth $2,600, police said.

Detectives arrested the defendants Wednesday in East Elmhurst. Police did not say how they tied them to the alleged crimes.