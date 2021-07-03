Rescuers are searching for a man who was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard while fishing with his son from his boat near Northport Bay in Huntington on Saturday morning, officials said.

The 13-year-old son alerted his mother, who then called 911, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer John Hightower said by telephone.

The Suffok County Police Marine Bureau in a statement said the son was unharmed.

The Coast Guard and marine bureau said they were informed of the missing boater, who is in his early 50s and was wearing dark clothes, at around 9:30 a.m.

Searchers include the Coast Guard's 45-foot response boat and a Jayhawk helicopter out of its Cape Cod base, Northport police and firefighters, the Huntington Harbormaster, Nassau police and Suffolk divers, the Coast Guard said.

Anyone who can help searchers should call the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4421.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates