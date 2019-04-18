TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

$40G reward in case of LI woman who went missing upstate in 1981 

By The Associated Press
Federal investigators are offering a $20,000 reward for information that may help solve the case of a Long Island woman who went missing 38 years ago in central New York.

College student Tammy Mahoney was last seen hitchhiking on state Route 46 in Oneida on May 8, 1981. Authorities believe the 19-year-old Farmingdale native was raped and killed after attending a party on Oneida Nation tribal land. Her body was never found.

At a news conference Thursday, FBI Special Agent James Hendricks announced the reward and said "recent events" led officials to believe there may people with information about what happened to Mahoney. He gave no specifics.

The Oneida Nation said it would match the FBI's reward with an additional $20,000.

Mahoney was a student at SUNY Morrisville when she disappeared.

By The Associated Press

