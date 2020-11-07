TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
Long Island

Search continues for teen swept into water while fishing at Cupsogue Beach County Park

Police and fire department boats from multiple agencies

Police and fire department boats from multiple agencies were called out after a teen was reported missing while fishing at Cupsogue Beach County Park, but were returned to their marinas due to poor visibility. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was later sent out. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Good Samaritan tried but could not rescue a 16-year-old boy who somehow was swept into the water by the Moriches Inlet while fishing at Cupsogue Beach County Park on Friday afternoon — and who remains missing, officials said.

Both the police marine bureau and the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for the teen, Suffolk police said in a Saturday morning statement.

The teen was reported missing at about 4:20 p.m. The Coast Guard continued to look for him through Friday night and dispatched another crew Saturday morning, spokesman Anthony Pappaly said by telephone.

"Somebody tried to go out and rescue him but was unable to," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Mohammad Malik, 35, and Dr. Noor Shah, 29, Newlyweds married on LI drown on their honeymoon, family says
A Stony Brook Medicine clinic for people with Clinic to treat people coping with life after COVID-19
Suffolk Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia, shown, and his Brown: Long Island Republicans kicked it Old School on Election Day
Vera Maitinsky was known for her devotion to Vera Maitinsky, devoted pediatrician, dies at 83
Vietnam vet Steven Rose and his service dog, COVID-19's effect on vets: Mental and physical turmoil
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking Latest election updates as the ballot count continues
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search