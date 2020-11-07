A Good Samaritan tried but could not rescue a 16-year-old boy who somehow was swept into the water by the Moriches Inlet while fishing at Cupsogue Beach County Park on Friday afternoon — and who remains missing, officials said.

Both the police marine bureau and the U.S. Coast Guard are looking for the teen, Suffolk police said in a Saturday morning statement.

The teen was reported missing at about 4:20 p.m. The Coast Guard continued to look for him through Friday night and dispatched another crew Saturday morning, spokesman Anthony Pappaly said by telephone.

"Somebody tried to go out and rescue him but was unable to," he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.