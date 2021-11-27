A 24-year-old Uniondale woman who may need medication and medical attention was reported missing on Thanksgiving and her family is worried for her safety, police and her family said.

Alexandra Futterer left her home on St. Agnes Road around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Futterer’s mother, Tara Munsch.

Munsch said Futterer is on medication to treat a disorder but stormed out of the house after refusing to take it that morning. She took with her identification, her vaccination card and $160 in cash but left her phone behind, Munsch said.

"I was in the kitchen," Munsch recalled. "The turkey was in the oven and I was about to do the sides, but then when I didn’t see her, we started driving around looking for her but we couldn’t find her. She never did anything like this."

Futterer is 5 feet tall, 125 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She is half Latina, according to Munsch. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple sweatshirt and a black jacket. She was also carrying a black backpack. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

"I’m scared," Munsch added. "I don’t know where she is or who she’s with or if she’s even eating ... I want her to know we love her and we want her to come home now."