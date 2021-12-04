TODAY'S PAPER
Police looking for Centereach mom who went missing nearly 2 weeks ago

Melissa Molinari was last seen in her Centereach

Melissa Molinari was last seen in her Centereach home on Nov. 21. Credit: SCPD

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are searching for a Centereach woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Melissa Molinari, 38, was last seen at her home Nov. 21.

Police have not said if the disappearance was suspicious or criminally related, though they did say "the circumstances are under investigation."

Molinari is a married mother of four with no medical issues. Police said her family was cooperating.

Authorities have not released any circumstances regarding her disappearance.

She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Suffolk County Sixth Precinct at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

