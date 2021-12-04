Suffolk County police are searching for a Centereach woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Melissa Molinari, 38, was last seen at her home Nov. 21.

Police have not said if the disappearance was suspicious or criminally related, though they did say "the circumstances are under investigation."

Molinari is a married mother of four with no medical issues. Police said her family was cooperating.

Authorities have not released any circumstances regarding her disappearance.

She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Suffolk County Sixth Precinct at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.