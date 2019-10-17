A Floral Park woman says it is a “miracle” that after being diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 16 weeks pregnant, both she and her daughter are alive and well today.

“I never thought my first pregnancy would be filled with such excitement and such fear,” Jennifer Murphy, 32, said at a news conference Thursday at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute in New Hyde Park.

“The fact that I am sitting here today with hair, and my daughter is 18 months old, is a miracle,“ she said.

Murphy was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer on Jan. 2, 2018. Northwell doctors told her that it was possible to go through chemotherapy during pregnancy and have a successful outcome.

On Thursday, her daughter, Marlowe, was proof of that, as she played with a ring during the news conference and then began to wander around the lounge at the Cancer Institute.

Northwell doctors said that they now routinely treat pregnant women who have cancer, and — especially during Breast Cancer Awareness month — are trying to spread the word that this is possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.