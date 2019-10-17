TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Floral Park mom, a cancer survivor, says motherhood's a 'miracle'

Jennifer Murphy and daughter, Marlowe, 18 months, on

Jennifer Murphy and daughter, Marlowe, 18 months, on Thursday at Northwell Health Cancer Institute in New Hyde Park. At left is Dr. Jane Carleton, associate chief of the Monter Cancer Center.   Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

A Floral Park woman says it is a “miracle” that after being diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 16 weeks pregnant, both she and her daughter are alive and well today.

“I never thought my first pregnancy would be filled with such excitement and such fear,” Jennifer Murphy, 32, said at a news conference Thursday at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute in New Hyde Park.

“The fact that I am sitting here today with hair, and my daughter is 18 months old, is a miracle,“ she said.

Murphy was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer on Jan. 2, 2018. Northwell doctors told her that it was possible to go through chemotherapy during pregnancy and have a successful outcome.

On Thursday, her daughter, Marlowe, was proof of that, as she played with a ring during the news conference and then began to wander around the lounge at the Cancer Institute.

Northwell doctors said that they now routinely treat pregnant women who have cancer, and — especially during Breast Cancer Awareness month — are trying to spread the word that this is possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones covers religion at Newsday, where he has worked since 2000, and is a former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Spencer Sheehan is seeking $5 million in damages Vanilla vigilante says: Check the ingredients
Firefighters battle a windswept blaze that destroyed three Officials: Fire destroys three Fire Island homes
A vacant lot on Nassau Road and East Hempstead councilman questions land value figures
Kathy Meyers, a lifelong Ronkonkoma resident who lost To remember her mom, she's tearing up their garden
Robert Vitelli of the LGBT Network addresses attendees LGBT Network 'workplace summit' focuses on inclusion
Dr. Stan Li enters a court room on Doc asks NY top court to overturn conviction in opioid deaths
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search