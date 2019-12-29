This story was reported by Vera Chinese, Jesse Coburn, Michael O'Keeffe, Lisa L. Colangelo and David Schwartz. It was written by Schwartz.

Members of Long Island's Jewish communities expressed fear of rising anti-Semitism after a Saturday night stabbing at a rabbi's Hannukah party outside of New York City, as Nassau and Suffolk police stepped up patrols around synagogues and Jewish centers.

Jewish leaders said the assault in Rockland County that wounded five people adds to a growing trend of anti-Semitism in the region and world that has caused authoritieis to increase security in some areas and forced congregants to be on alert.

At the Cedarhurst store Judaica Plus on Sunday, worker Nan Monczyk said the attack and others like it recently have made her feel unsafe.

“If I could, I would get on a plane and move to Israel right now," Monczyk, 66, who lives in Far Rockaway, said.

Jerry Cohen, of Woodmere, called the recent anti-Semitic attacks “abhorrent” as he walked down Central Avenue in Cedarhurst Sunday afternoon.

“I can’t believe it’s happening. Especially in New York,” said Cohen, 79.

Cohen grew up in Valley Stream, where he remembers some neighbors expressing support for Nazism and classmates taunting him because he is Jewish.

“But there was nothing as blatant as this,” he said of the recent violence. “It’s so blatant. That’s what’s so scary about it.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued a joint statement from more than 130 faith leaders across the state on Sunday condemning anti-Semitism in the wake of the Monsey attack.

"Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state. We condemn this attack and all attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York — an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. Together we will continue fighting hate and intolerance with love and inclusion."

In a statement Sunday morning, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder offered condolences to the victims and said there were no reported threats made against members of Nassau County's Jewish community after the attacks. They added that stepped up patrols will continue "in areas of concern."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone tweeted Sunday that police officers in the county will be patrolling near synagogues and Jewish community centers "out of an abundance of caution."

"I strongly condemn this horrific attack" Bellone tweeted. "anti-Semitism has no place in our state."

Authorities have not provided a motive for Saturday night's attack that wounded five people.

The Associated Press reported that the family's pastor, the Rev. Wendy Paige, said Thomas has been suffering from mental illness and that his family believes that condition led to the stabbings — not hatred toward Jewish people. She said his family is sorry for the pain he has caused, the AP said.

But Cuomo said the attack was symptomatic of larger problems.

“This is an intolerant time in our country,” he said to reporters outside the rabbi's home on Sunday morning. “We see anger, we see hatred exploding.”

At least eight separate attacks in New York City last week involved suspected anti-Semitism, including a 40-year-old man who punched a Brooklyn man in Jewish religious garb on Christmas morning. Hate crimes in New York City are up, mostly driven by anti-Semitic incidents, according to the NYPD.

Steven Moss, rabbi emeritus of B'nai Israel Reform Temple in Oakdale and member of the Suffolk County Commission on Human Rights, said the recent attacks are a "a turning point" after years of escalating anti-Semitic incidents. He said there should be no leniency in the prosecution of the crimes.

"A clear message needs to be sent out [that] this will not be tolerated," he said. "I think that there’s a moral and ethical short circuit in minds and hearts of these people who commit these crimes."

Rabbi Matthew Abelson of Jericho Jewish Center decried the “anti-Semitic climate” of the world and worried there could be more attacks.

“As often happens historically, the verbal assaults have now crossed the threshold into violence,” he said. “We need our allies and friends to step up and fight against this hatred.”

“We all adhere to the same Torah and an attack on one is an attack on all,” he said.

The synagogue has heightened security in various ways in the past several years, including hiring armed guards, and has received a grant that will help it “harden” its exterior, said congregant and director of security Ivan Fried. Hardening could include installing shatter proof glass or barriers to prevent vehicles from driving near the building, he said.

“You’ve got to secure yourself, take proper precautions and be diligent,” Fried said.

Temple Israel of Glen Cove has spent “enormous money and manpower” on increased security as concerns over anti-Semitic attacks have increased over the past four years, said Burton Weston, president of the congregation.

“This tendency to attack Jews simply for who they are is intolerable and unacceptable,” he said Sunday. “Leaders of the city and country need to take steps to put a stop to this activity.”

The congregation has hardened the entrances at facilities, added technologies and holds drills to train congregants on what to do if there’s an attack, he said.

In Crown Heights, Jonathan Greenberg, who lives in Israel and is a frequent traveler to New York City, said he feels the United States has changed.

"This is not the United States I know. We don't think of the United States as an anti-Semitic place and it is a shame this is happening," he said. "I believe in the United States. I believe in law enforcement and education in the United States."